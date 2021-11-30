The Princeton Review Has Turned 40: Company's 40th Anniversary Celebration Includes a Giveaway of $40,000 in Sweepstakes Cash Prizes

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review® has reached a major milestone. Founded in November 1981 as an unconventional course that coached 19 New York City high school students on "cracking" the SAT®, the company—now known internationally for its services that help people score their best on dozens of tests, do well on homework and get better grades in school, research and gain admission to their dream colleges, and succeed in their careers—is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary.

As part of the celebration, The Princeton Review is hosting a 40th Anniversary Sweepstakes that will give away $40,000 in cash prizes. In January, when the sweepstakes prizes are awarded, four randomly chosen entrants will each win a $10,000 cash prize. Information about entering the sweepstakes, which begins today and runs through December 31, is here.

"The Princeton Review has grown from an SAT-prep company to a provider of a wide range of education services delivered to millions of students each year," said Joshua Park, CEO of The Princeton Review and Tutor.com, its affiliate company since 2014. "Over four decades of remarkable transformation and growth, the company has stayed true to its original mission: to help people score their best on tests, learn and succeed in school, and reach their career goals."

"As we begin our 41st year, we thank the more than 400 million people who have turned to The Princeton Review as a trusted educational source since 1981. We also thank our talented instructors and staff for their dedication, particularly as we met an unprecedented demand for our services during the COVID pandemic. As this year ends, we remain ever more committed to creating accessible and impactful services that help people of all ages and stages achieve their educational and professional goals," Park added.

The Princeton Review is also celebrating two other milestones this year. July 2021 marked the 35th anniversary of the publication of The Princeton Review's first guide to the SAT, Cracking the System: The SAT. Authored by the company founder John Katzman along with Adam Robinson, the book shared many of the company's SAT course techniques and strategies for earning a high score on the test. The book became a New York Times bestseller and continues to hold the distinction of being the only test-prep guide ever to achieve this status. The company has published an annually updated guide to the SAT every year since 1986.

In August 2021, The Princeton Review published the 30th edition of its annual Best Colleges guide. The book is widely known for its detailed school profiles and 62 categories of ranking lists. All the rankings are based on the company's surveys of college students who report on their campus experiences. Over the years, the company's survey directors have analyzed data from more than three million student surveys to tally the annual rankings. The two ranking list categories in the book that have drawn the highest interest in recent years are the Top 20 Colleges for Financial Aid and the Top 20 Colleges for Career Services.

The Princeton Review at 40, a dedicated area that posted today on the company's website, offers information that chronicles highlights of the company's history. Visitors to this area can view: a 1981-2021 timeline with stats and facts about the company's growth as well as lists of: quotable quotes about the company; awards The Princeton Review's products and services have won, and references to the company in popular culture. Among them is a list of celebrities that have referenced The Princeton Review over the years. The list includes politicians (President Bill Clinton and Vice President Dick Cheney), cartoonists (Garry Trudeau, Bill Hinds, and Jeff Millar), and comedians (Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, and Seth Meyers).

The Princeton Review's current education services, products, and resources include :

Test-prep for more than 48 standardized exams: From the SAT to the USMLE ® , the company has test-prep resources for exams used for: admission to colleges and graduate schools, college credit and advanced placement, professional certification and licensing, and acceptance into the military. The resources are available in formats that vary by test and range from live online and self-paced courses to guidebooks and tutoring.



Tutoring in more than 250 subjects. From academic and homework help to career-related assistance, the 1-on-1 tutoring services—available online, 24/7, on demand—are provided by the company's more than 3,200 vetted tutors. Tutor.com has delivered more than 21 million online tutoring sessions since its incorporation in 2000.



Books: The line of titles, many of which are annual, features 150+ trade paperback books and 175 e-books available from Penguin Random House. Over the years, more than 77 million Princeton Review books have been sold.



Admissions counseling services for applicants to colleges and graduate schools: Follow-up surveys of students working with company's college admissions counselors in past years indicate impressive results: 77% of the students receiving the services enrolled in one of their three top colleges.



Annual rankings of colleges and graduate schools in more than 100 categories: The Princeton Review rankings are based on data from the company's surveys of 3,900+ higher education administrators and 200,000+ students attending the schools.



YouTube videos: The company's YouTube channel features 545 videos on topics from college admissions advice to tips for acing tests. Collectively, the videos have had more than 37 million views with a total watch time of more than 650,000 hours.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review®, is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The company's Tutor.com brand is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 21 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on Twitter ( @ThePrincetonRev ) and Instagram ( @theprincetonreview ).

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 21 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,200 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

