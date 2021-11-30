Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts to Wear Cleats for Muscular Dystrophy Association on Game Day Sunday, December 5

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth-consecutive season, players throughout the National Football League (NFL) will raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field through the My Cause My Cleats campaign, which allows players to utilize their platform by customizing their game day cleats to raise funds through auctions of the cleats. Players from across the NFL have supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), and Nyheim Hines, 2021 MDA National Spokesperson, and running back for the Indianapolis Colts will be wearing his cleats for MDA on game day, Sunday, December 5 for Colts vs Texans. Additionally, Miami Dolphins' Greg Little will also be wearing cleats for MDA on December 5 for the Dolphins vs Giants.

NFL's My Cause My Cleats charitable campaign features cleats raising awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Association. Pictured: Cleats Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts will be wearing Dec. 5 game day. Cleats and photo by Rodney Jackson

NFL's My Cause My Cleats charitable campaign features cleats raising awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Association. Pictured: Cleats Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts will be wearing Dec. 5 game day. Cleats and photo by Rodney Jackson.

"Raising awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is important to me because I have seen my mother, grandmother and uncle live with a neuromuscular disease," said Indianapolis Colts running back Hines. "I'm excited to continue raising awareness for MDA with my cleats to generate funds toward their mission. In just the past six years, MDA's efforts have enabled the approvals of 14 new treatments that are transforming the lives of people with neuromuscular diseases, and I know that together, the more funds we raise, the more we can achieve our shared mission of supporting families to live empowered lives. As I always say – together we fight!"

Hines was named MDA's National Spokesperson in 2021 and has engaged in the organization's iconic fundraising campaigns throughout the year, from MDA Shamrocks to joining the MDA Let's Play gaming community, to an Instagram Live event for MDA Muscle Walks. He was featured sharing his family story in PSAs promoting the mission of the organization to fund research worldwide, which is shared freely, MDA's multi-disciplinary medical care teams at over 150 of the nation's top medical institutions and advocacy for access and inclusion for people with disabilities.

Hines' family members, including his grandmother, mother and uncle, all live or have lived with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), a disease MDA treats and seeks to cure. His cleats feature a bright green homage to the iconic MDA Shamrocks campaign, and they include his rallying cry for the neuromuscular community, #TogetherWeFight. In addition, Hines' cleats feature a QR code that opens a video sharing his story and connection with the MDA, honoring the organization's longstanding partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters, who have continued to fundraise for the mission in communities across America through the Fill the Boot campaign for more than six decades. More background on Hines' family story in the My Cause, My Cleats campaign, courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts, here. Donations to support MDA's mission may be made at mda.org.

Throughout #GivingTuesday, the MDA Let's Play gaming community will also be fundraising with gamers streaming in support of the neuromuscular community through Tiltify.

MDA's social media channels will be sharing the campaign using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. Visit MDA's channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Nyheim Hines will also post on his social channels including Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about each player's cause, visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association