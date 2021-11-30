LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Movember 30, the hairiest day in the calendar, is happening on the world's biggest day of generosity, GivingTuesday. With everyone everywhere digging deep and doing good, it's a mammoth moment for men's health. For the last 30 days, the Movember community has grown moustaches, Moved 60 miles in honor of the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, hosted events or taken on an epic Mo Your Own Way challenge. The charity is asking for everyone's continued support for one last huge, furry moment of giving. Movember, the leading men's health charity is hoping this epic day of donations will be one final push to change the face of men's health.

MOVEMBER 30 WILL BE A MAMMOTH DAY OF GIVING; GivingTuesday meets Movember’s biggest, hairiest day

"It's been a year filled with challenges, but our community has rallied to support one another and men's health. We continue to be grateful and amazed at the enthusiasm and passion we've seen. We hope this final push on Movember 30 and GivingTuesday will encourage everyone to dig deep and finish the month strong. Every contribution goes a long way in helping save a man's life. It has truly been another phenomenal campaign," said US Executive Director, Mark Hedstrom.

This year, more than 50,000 Movember participants have raised millions to help forward Movember's goals to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25% and half the number of deaths from prostate and testicular cancer by 2030. Since inception, Movember has raised just over a billion dollars globally. Through moustaches grown, conversations generated, and donations received, the charity has funded over 1,250 innovative men's health projects across twenty countries.

Mastercard donation matching

Mastercard is here to help make it a mammoth day of giving. On November 30, for each donation of $25 or more made to a Mo Space on us.movember.com, Mastercard® will match $25 per transaction up to a maximum amount of $100,000. This is an amazing for chance fundraisers to boost their impact. (Click through for full T&Cs.)

Cryptocurrency has grabbed the attention of everyone around the globe and now Movember has partnered with Giving Block to enable the organization to accept cryptocurrency. Giving Block is a trusted and secure third-party platform that specializes in helping non-profit and charitable organizations to accept cryptocurrency.

Movember's Director of US Community Development, Brittany Veneris said, "Cryptocurrency provides another way to contribute to Movember and support our efforts to help men live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Our community of fundraisers and donors is central to everything we do, and we want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for them to support our cause. The widespread adoption of cryptocurrency is an exciting opportunity for Movember, and we plan to further engage in the space and with individuals, organizations, and platforms that want to give back, do good and help change the face of men's health."

You can make a cryptocurrency donation online at Movember.com

While another Movember comes to a close, the work for men's health will continue throughout the year. Funds raised during the month of Movember (and all year round) go towards funding innovative programs and research aimed at Movember's primary cause areas.

The following are only some of the programs Movember launched this past year thanks to donations from the community.

In February, Movember launched a new digital mental health tool, Family Man , the world's first online parenting program aimed at equipping dads with the practical skills to cope with frustrating situations, empowering them to be more confident and improve their mental wellbeing.

Movember has funded two new programs aimed at supporting the mental health of veterans and first responders, investing more than $641,444 over the next two years through the Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride Movember Veteran and First Responder Grant Program

Movember is committed to changing the face of men's health and is active year-round promoting positive programs for men. The charity recognizes globally, men are dying six years earlier than women due to preventable or treatable health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide. Movember is committed to ensuring women and men worldwide can have as much time as possible with their dads, brothers, uncles, partners and friends.

For more information, visit www.movember.com.

Press contact

Sheryl Tirol, Movember US / sheryl.tirol@movember.com / 310-450-3331

Ashley Tom, Hunt & Gather / ashleytom@hunt-gather.com / 415-328-3922

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Movember