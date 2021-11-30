Jet Linx Introduces Additional Leadership Role As Part Of Strategic Focus On Aircraft Management

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, today announced the promotion of Scott Wilbanks to Senior Vice President of Aircraft Management Sales. In this new leadership position, Mr. Wilbanks is responsible for managing the day-to-day functions of Jet Linx's aircraft management sales team, which manages the third-largest Part 135 fleet in the nation. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"Since joining us seven years ago, Scott has been a pivotal member of the Jet Linx team and we are excited to welcome him into this new leadership role," said Mr. Walker. "Given his impressive sales experience and strong expertise in business development, Scott was a natural fit to lead our aircraft management team as we continue to pursue our dynamic expansion strategy through fleet growth and industry-leading aircraft ownership programs."

Mr. Wilbanks' tenure with Jet Linx began in 2014 when he joined the Jet Linx Atlanta team as Director of Private Jet Card Sales, before moving on to the National Operations Center team in 2019 as Vice President of Regional Aircraft Management Sales. With over 20 years' experience in sales leadership and business development, Mr. Wilbanks previously served as Vice President of Player Development for an Atlanta-based casino marketing company, where he led the growth of clients within the gaming industry. Responsible for exploring new opportunities with casinos such as Caesars Entertainment, Atlantis and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Mr. Wilbanks managed a diverse client portfolio of professional athletes, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives and business professionals.

"It has been an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Jet Linx family and witness such tremendous growth," said Mr. Wilbanks. "We have seen a significant increase in demand for private jet ownership solutions over the last year, and I look forward to working with our dedicated teams to deliver an unsurpassed aircraft ownership experience and support the Company as we enter our next phase of growth."

Mr. Wilbanks' promotion comes as part of Jet Linx's strategic reorganization, which includes regionalizing the sales enterprise in order to optimize efficiencies between the Company's network of 20 Base locations and National Operations Center. In his new capacity as Senior Vice President of Regional Aircraft Management Sales, Mr. Wilbanks will work closely with Jay Vidlak, who was recently promoted from Senior Vice President to Senior Vice President, Aircraft Acquisition and Sales, and Chief Commercial Officer Ron Silverman.

