Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 0.2% year over year to RMB3,759.2 million (US$583.4 million*) in the third quarter of 2021.
- Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB403.2 million (US$62.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB456.7 million in the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB571.6 million (US$88.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB653.8 million in the same period of 2020.
- Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.93 (US$0.30) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.98 in the same period of 2020.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 115.5 million in September 2021, compared to 113.6 million in September 2020.
- Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.9 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, which included 4.1 million paying users of Tantan.
First Nine Months of 2021 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased 2.9% year over year to RMB10,901.5 million (US$1,691.9 million) for the first nine months of 2021.
- Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,329.0 million (US$206.3 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB1,452.0 million during the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,756.2 million (US$272.6 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB2,059.8 million during the same period of 2020.
- Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.22 (US$0.97) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB6.68 during the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.14 (US$1.26) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB9.36 during the same period of 2020.
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
"The third quarter of 2021 was a good quarter with solid financial results." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group. "We continued to push forward with all of our strategic goals. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, core Momo revenue has achieved year-over-year growth. Although we still have many hard work to do at Tantan, I am glad that we are finally on track to make concrete progresses on the product fronts."
Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,759.2 million (US$583.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.2% from RMB3,766.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Live video service revenues were RMB2,166.7 million (US$336.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 8.8% from RMB2,374.8 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to (a) the decrease in Tantan's live streaming revenue due to the shift of our strategic focus; (b) our structural reform on the Company's core live video business.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,533.3 million (US$238.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,330.8 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by the introduction of innovative features and operational events in the audio and video social entertainment experiences, and to a lesser extent, incremental revenues contributed by new standalone apps. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the value-added service revenues of Tantan, due to our demonetization measures to improve user experience and retention.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB43.3 million (US$6.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.1% from RMB50.4 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation, and to a lesser extent, our product adjustment to address new regulation requirement.
Mobile games revenues were RMB8.1 million (US$1.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.0% from RMB8.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Net revenues from the Momo segment increased from RMB3,037.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB3,246.3 million (US$503.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from value-added service, partially offset by the decrease in net revenues from live video service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB728.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB510.7 million (US$79.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, due to the shift of our strategic focus from driving paying conversion to lowering the monetization level in order to improve user experience and drive overall user growth.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB3,319.9 million (US$515.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.9% from RMB3,258.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, and broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service; (b) an increase of RMB48.5 million (US$7.5 million) in production costs in connection with a television program and a film. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on Tantan platforms, and a decrease in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses resulting from the decreased number of employees and the decreased fair value of the share options granted during the period.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,143.2 million (US$487.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.0% from RMB3,052.0 million during the same period of 2020.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB460.5 million (US$71.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB531.1 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB676.5 million (US$105.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which increased from RMB658.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB179.8 million (US$27.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB121.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB637.2 million (US$98.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB737.6 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB786.3 million (US$122.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB805.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB112.9 million (US$17.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB64.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB143.2 million (US$22.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB143.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Net income
Net income was RMB395.9 million (US$61.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.0 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB611.1 million (US$94.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which increased from RMB576.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB179.0 million (US$27.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB114.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB564.3 million (US$87.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB653.1 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB720.9 million (US$111.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB723.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB120.5 million (US$18.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB66.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB403.2 million (US$62.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.7 million during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB571.6 million (US$88.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB653.8 million during the same period of 2020.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.93 (US$0.30) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the third quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.98 in the third quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash flow
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,173.3 million (US$2,354.9 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB559.9 million (US$86.9 million), compared to RMB691.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.
First Nine Months of 2021 Financial Results
Net revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB10,901.5 million (US$1,691.9 million), a decrease of 2.9% from RMB11,229.0 million in the same period of 2020.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,329.0 million (US$206.3 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB1,452.0 million during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,756.2 million (US$272.6 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB2,059.8 million during the same period of 2020.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.22 (US$0.97) during the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB6.68 in the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.14 (US$1.26) during the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB9.36 in the same period of 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB893.7 million (US$138.7 million) during the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB2,041.8 million in the same period of 2020.
Execution of share repurchase program
On September 3, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of September 2, 2021, the Company had repurchased 14.15 million ADSs for a total consideration of US$182.4 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$12.87 per ADS.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.60 billion to RMB3.75 billion, representing a decrease of 5.1% to 1.2% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
About Hello Group Inc.
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First nine months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,374,824
2,166,733
336,272
7,309,704
6,230,160
966,906
Value-added service
1,330,839
1,533,288
237,962
3,710,913
4,496,059
697,777
Mobile marketing
50,415
43,323
6,724
145,534
133,641
20,741
Mobile games
7,975
8,052
1,250
32,230
28,418
4,410
Other services
2,598
7,784
1,208
30,606
13,212
2,051
Total net revenues
3,766,651
3,759,180
583,416
11,228,987
10,901,490
1,691,885
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,020,779)
(2,183,337)
(338,849)
(5,934,000)
(6,191,911)
(960,970)
Research and development
(299,221)
(260,939)
(40,497)
(840,382)
(815,757)
(126,604)
Sales and marketing
(754,892)
(680,896)
(105,673)
(2,116,200)
(1,944,705)
(301,813)
General and administrative
(183,649)
(194,734)
(30,222)
(540,959)
(459,443)
(71,304)
Total cost and expenses
(3,258,541)
(3,319,906)
(515,241)
(9,431,541)
(9,411,816)
(1,460,691)
Other operating income
22,944
21,221
3,293
140,392
137,389
21,322
Income from operations
531,054
460,495
71,468
1,937,838
1,627,063
252,516
Interest income
104,232
93,564
14,521
343,591
284,706
44,186
Interest expense
(19,885)
(18,669)
(2,897)
(59,825)
(55,332)
(8,587)
Other gain or loss, net
-
-
-
(6,000)
(18,000)
(2,794)
Income before income tax and share of income on equity method
615,401
535,390
83,092
2,215,604
1,838,437
285,321
Income tax expenses
(143,615)
(143,158)
(22,218)
(750,139)
(526,065)
(81,644)
Income before share of income on equity method investments
471,786
392,232
60,874
1,465,465
1,312,372
203,677
Share of (loss) income on equity method investments
(15,763)
3,658
568
(16,203)
5,961
925
Net income
456,023
395,890
61,442
1,449,262
1,318,333
204,602
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(705)
(7,301)
(1,133)
(2,772)
(10,677)
(1,657)
Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.
456,728
403,191
62,575
1,452,034
1,329,010
206,259
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
1.09
1.01
0.16
3.48
3.26
0.51
Diluted
1.05
0.96
0.15
3.34
3.11
0.48
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share
Basic
417,884,266
400,835,428
400,835,428
417,580,609
408,074,205
408,074,205
Diluted
452,724,863
437,639,164
437,639,164
452,854,314
444,906,615
444,906,615
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First nine months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
456,023
395,890
61,442
1,449,262
1,318,333
204,602
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(80,618)
368
57
(72,667)
(31,830)
(4,940)
Comprehensive income
375,405
396,258
61,499
1,376,595
1,286,503
199,662
Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-
(9,953)
(7,540)
(1,170)
(16,945)
(13,323)
(2,068)
Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group
385,358
403,798
62,669
1,393,540
1,299,826
201,730
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
September 30
September 30
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,363,942
3,283,840
509,644
Short-term deposits
7,566,250
6,010,000
932,737
Restricted cash
2,130
2,135
331
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,390
200,831
218,944
33,980
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
613,696
820,157
127,286
Total current assets
11,746,849
10,335,076
1,603,978
Long-term deposits
5,550,000
5,800,000
900,146
Long-term restricted cash
-
77,321
12,000
Right-of-use assets, net
278,175
303,623
47,122
Property and equipment, net
265,765
208,529
32,363
Intangible assets, net
687,211
572,687
88,880
Rental deposits
21,794
19,133
2,969
Long-term investments
454,996
737,347
114,434
Other non-current assets
94,868
81,608
12,665
Deferred tax assets
32,495
34,511
5,356
Goodwill
4,088,403
4,037,551
626,618
Total assets
23,220,556
22,207,386
3,446,531
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
699,394
720,107
111,758
Deferred revenue
511,617
530,453
82,325
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
854,835
803,564
124,711
Amount due to related parties
19,462
14,766
2,292
Lease liabilities due within one year
132,793
164,357
25,508
Income tax payable
236,490
165,058
25,617
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
62,149
45,350
7,038
Total current liabilities
2,516,740
2,443,655
379,249
Deferred tax liabilities
171,803
142,915
22,180
Convertible senior notes
4,658,966
4,612,019
715,774
Share-based compensation liability
875,616
-
-
Lease liabilities
136,436
141,949
22,030
Other non-current liabilities
25,666
141,054
21,891
Total liabilities
8,385,227
7,481,592
1,161,124
Shareholder's equity (i)
14,835,329
14,725,794
2,285,407
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
23,220,556
22,207,386
3,446,531
(i): As of September 30, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 393,903,538.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First nine months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
456,023
395,890
61,442
1,449,262
1,318,333
204,602
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation of property and equipment
49,024
38,696
6,006
153,615
121,311
18,827
Amortization of intangible assets
39,347
34,722
5,389
119,517
107,783
16,728
Share-based compensation
168,475
143,280
22,237
521,102
349,195
54,194
Share of loss (income) on equity method investments
15,763
(3,658)
(568)
16,203
(5,961)
(925)
Loss on long-term investments
-
-
-
6,000
18,000
2,794
Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
(6,676)
-
-
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(15,526)
(2,410)
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
(284)
2,351
365
(285)
1,272
197
Provision of losses (income) on receivable and other assets
26,006
(322)
(50)
26,412
242
38
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
1,153
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
15,968
(1,616)
(251)
17,714
(24,358)
(3,780)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(207,586)
(85,048)
(13,199)
(163,753)
(203,666)
(31,608)
Amount due from a related party
2,029
-
-
4,382
-
-
Rental deposits
(83)
(922)
(143)
107
(1,514)
(235)
Deferred tax assets
561
(782)
(121)
3,034
(2,016)
(313)
Other non-current assets
9,930
(57,100)
(8,862)
28,181
(8,050)
(1,249)
Accounts payable
(62,189)
(28,400)
(4,408)
(78,664)
19,422
3,014
Income tax payable
112,799
24,947
3,872
177,855
(71,431)
(11,086)
Deferred revenue
17,442
9,369
1,454
(15,830)
25,454
3,950
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
52,819
56,954
8,839
(161,411)
(38,829)
(6,026)
Amount due to related parties
13,495
1,860
289
2,262
(4,696)
(729)
Deferred tax liability
(9,837)
(8,676)
(1,346)
(29,880)
(26,941)
(4,181)
Share-based compensation liability
-
-
-
-
(678,153)
(105,248)
Other non-current liabilities
(8,648)
38,335
5,949
(28,500)
13,818
2,145
Net cash provided by operating activities
691,054
559,880
86,894
2,041,800
893,689
138,699
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(24,078)
(30,919)
(4,799)
(108,048)
(76,122)
(11,814)
Payment for long-term investments
-
-
-
(4,500)
(300,000)
(46,559)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(3,053,307)
(2,100,000)
(325,915)
(11,295,165)
(4,576,688)
(710,291)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
4,337,085
3,458,658
536,775
15,622,659
6,117,570
949,432
Payment for short-term investments
-
-
-
(10,000)
-
-
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
-
-
-
10,000
-
-
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
-
5,610
871
Cash of disposed subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(8,750)
(1,358)
Purchase of long-term deposits
(1,550,000)
-
-
(4,350,000)
(250,000)
(38,799)
Other investing activities
457
13
2
(319)
2,406
373
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(289,843)
1,327,752
206,063
(135,373)
914,026
141,855
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
-
-
-
(18,355)
(12,907)
(2,003)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
54
461
72
55
771
120
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(132,407)
(756,714)
(117,440)
(132,407)
(862,865)
(133,915)
Repurchase of subsidiary's share options
(24,900)
(48,489)
(7,525)
(24,900)
(54,050)
(8,388)
Dividends payment
-
-
-
(1,123,983)
(852,743)
(132,344)
Net cash used in financing activities
(157,253)
(804,742)
(124,893)
(1,299,590)
(1,781,794)
(276,530)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(45,135)
(3,661)
(571)
(43,174)
(28,697)
(4,455)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
198,823
1,079,229
167,493
563,663
(2,776)
(431)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
2,977,583
2,284,067
354,482
2,612,743
3,366,072
522,406
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
3,176,406
3,363,296
521,975
3,176,406
3,363,296
521,975
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
Ended September 30, 2020
Ended September 30, 2021
Ended September 30, 2021
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax impacts
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax impacts
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax
Non-GAAP
(ii)
(ii)
(ii)
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,020,779)
18,472
4,434
-
(1,997,873)
(2,183,337)
17,286
6,623
-
(2,159,428)
(338,849)
2,683
1,028
-
(335,138)
Research and development
(299,221)
2,346
44,610
-
(252,265)
(260,939)
-
29,094
-
(231,845)
(40,497)
-
4,515
-
(35,982)
Sales and marketing
(754,892)
17,275
41,583
-
(696,034)
(680,896)
16,165
27,653
-
(637,078)
(105,673)
2,509
4,292
-
(98,872)
General and administrative
(183,649)
-
77,848
-
(105,801)
(194,734)
-
79,910
-
(114,824)
(30,222)
-
12,402
-
(17,820)
Cost and operating expenses
(3,258,541)
38,093
168,475
-
(3,051,973)
(3,319,906)
33,451
143,280
-
(3,143,175)
(515,241)
5,192
22,237
-
(487,812)
Income from operations
531,054
38,093
168,475
-
737,622
460,495
33,451
143,280
-
637,226
71,468
5,192
22,237
-
98,897
Net income attributable to Hello Group
456,728
38,093
168,475
(9,523)
653,773
403,191
33,451
143,280
(8,363)
571,559
62,575
5,192
22,237
(1,298)
88,706
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
First nine months
First nine months
First nine months
Ended September 30, 2020
Ended September 30, 2021
Ended September 30, 2021
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax impacts
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax impacts
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax impacts
Non-GAAP
(ii)
(ii)
(ii)
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(5,934,000)
56,046
14,207
-
(5,863,747)
(6,191,911)
51,853
14,548
-
(6,125,510)
(960,970)
8,047
2,258
-
(950,665)
Research and development
(840,382)
7,118
137,355
-
(695,909)
(815,757)
3,660
103,268
-
(708,829)
(126,604)
568
16,027
-
(110,009)
Sales and marketing
(2,116,200)
52,413
131,780
-
(1,932,007)
(1,944,705)
48,491
59,797
-
(1,836,417)
(301,813)
7,526
9,280
-
(285,007)
General and administrative
(540,959)
-
237,760
-
(303,199)
(459,443)
-
171,582
-
(287,861)
(71,304)
-
26,629
-
(44,675)
Cost and operating expenses
(9,431,541)
115,577
521,102
-
(8,794,862)
(9,411,816)
104,004
349,195
-
(8,958,617)
(1,460,691)
16,141
54,194
-
(1,390,356)
Income from operations
1,937,838
115,577
521,102
-
2,574,517
1,627,063
104,004
349,195
-
2,080,262
252,516
16,141
54,194
-
322,851
Net income attributable to Hello Group
1,452,034
115,577
521,102
(28,894)
2,059,819
1,329,010
104,004
349,195
(26,002)
1,756,207
206,259
16,141
54,194
(4,035)
272,559
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended September 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
1,932,141
234,592
-
2,166,733
336,272
Value-added service
1,257,158
276,130
-
1,533,288
237,962
Mobile marketing
43,323
-
-
43,323
6,724
Mobile games
8,052
-
-
8,052
1,250
Other services
5,589
-
2,195
7,784
1,208
Total net revenues
3,246,263
510,722
2,195
3,759,180
583,416
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,884,931)
(269,376)
(29,030)
(2,183,337)
(338,849)
Research and development
(194,475)
(66,464)
-
(260,939)
(40,497)
Sales and marketing
(336,691)
(341,636)
(2,569)
(680,896)
(105,673)
General and administrative
(171,609)
(16,321)
(6,804)
(194,734)
(30,222)
Total cost and expenses
(2,587,706)
(693,797)
(38,403)
(3,319,906)
(515,241)
Other operating income
17,946
3,270
5
21,221
3,293
Income (loss) from operations
676,503
(179,805)
(36,203)
460,495
71,468
Interest income
93,174
356
34
93,564
14,521
Interest expense
(18,669)
-
-
(18,669)
(2,897)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity
751,008
(179,449)
(36,169)
535,390
83,092
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(143,562)
404
-
(143,158)
(22,218)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
607,446
(179,045)
(36,169)
392,232
60,874
Share of income on equity method investments
3,658
-
-
3,658
568
Net income (loss)
611,104
(179,045)
(36,169)
395,890
61,442
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended September 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,847
3,776
-
6,623
1,028
Research and development
18,071
11,023
-
29,094
4,515
Sales and marketing
11,280
16,373
-
27,653
4,292
General and administrative
77,616
2,294
-
79,910
12,402
Total cost and expenses
109,814
33,466
-
143,280
22,237
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended September 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
676,503
(179,805)
(36,203)
460,495
71,468
Share-based compensation
109,814
33,466
-
143,280
22,237
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
33,451
-
33,451
5,192
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
786,317
(112,888)
(36,203)
637,226
98,897
Net income (loss)
611,104
(179,045)
(36,169)
395,890
61,442
Share-based compensation
109,814
33,466
-
143,280
22,237
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
33,451
-
33,451
5,192
Tax impacts
-
(8,363)
-
(8,363)
(1,298)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
720,918
(120,491)
(36,169)
564,258
87,573
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$[1]
Net revenues:
Live video service
1,978,098
396,726
-
2,374,824
349,774
Value-added service
998,668
332,171
-
1,330,839
196,012
Mobile marketing
50,415
-
-
50,415
7,425
Mobile games
7,975
-
-
7,975
1,175
Other services
1,810
-
788
2,598
382
Total net revenues
3,036,966
728,897
788
3,766,651
554,768
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(1,660,806)
(358,743)
(1,230)
(2,020,779)
(297,629)
Research and development
(214,597)
(84,624)
-
(299,221)
(44,070)
Sales and marketing
(361,448)
(393,437)
(7)
(754,892)
(111,184)
General and administrative
(164,331)
(13,620)
(5,698)
(183,649)
(27,049)
Total cost and expenses
(2,401,182)
(850,424)
(6,935)
(3,258,541)
(479,932)
Other operating income
22,893
-
51
22,944
3,379
Income (loss) from operations
658,677
(121,527)
(6,096)
531,054
78,215
Interest income
103,477
706
49
104,232
15,352
Interest expense
(19,885)
-
-
(19,885)
(2,929)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity
742,269
(120,821)
(6,047)
615,401
90,638
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(150,278)
6,663
-
(143,615)
(21,152)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments
591,991
(114,158)
(6,047)
471,786
69,486
Share of loss on equity method investments
(15,763)
-
-
(15,763)
(2,322)
Net income (loss)
576,228
(114,158)
(6,047)
456,023
67,164
(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
3,338
1,096
-
4,434
653
Research and development
32,296
12,314
-
44,610
6,570
Sales and marketing
37,110
4,473
-
41,583
6,125
General and administrative
74,416
837
2,595
77,848
11,466
Total cost and expenses
147,160
18,720
2,595
168,475
24,814
[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
658,677
(121,527)
(6,096)
531,054
78,215
Share-based compensation
147,160
18,720
2,595
168,475
24,814
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
38,093
-
38,093
5,611
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
805,837
(64,714)
(3,501)
737,622
108,640
Net income (loss)
576,228
(114,158)
(6,047)
456,023
67,164
Share-based compensation
147,160
18,720
2,595
168,475
24,814
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
38,093
-
38,093
5,611
Tax impacts
-
(9,523)
-
(9,523)
(1,403)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
723,388
(66,868)
(3,452)
653,068
96,186
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
Ended September 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
5,527,851
702,309
-
6,230,160
966,906
Value-added service
3,606,393
889,666
-
4,496,059
697,777
Mobile marketing
133,641
-
-
133,641
20,741
Mobile games
28,418
-
-
28,418
4,410
Other services
9,263
-
3,949
13,212
2,051
Total net revenues
9,305,566
1,591,975
3,949
10,901,490
1,691,885
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(5,338,330)
(816,562)
(37,019)
(6,191,911)
(960,970)
Research and development
(595,176)
(220,581)
-
(815,757)
(126,604)
Sales and marketing
(1,042,458)
(898,612)
(3,635)
(1,944,705)
(301,813)
General and administrative
(471,965)
28,763
(16,241)
(459,443)
(71,304)
Total cost and expenses
(7,447,929)
(1,906,992)
(56,895)
(9,411,816)
(1,460,691)
Other operating income
103,352
34,006
31
137,389
21,322
Income (loss) from operations
1,960,989
(281,011)
(52,915)
1,627,063
252,516
Interest income
283,629
952
125
284,706
44,186
Interest expense
(55,332)
-
-
(55,332)
(8,587)
Other gain or loss, net
(18,000)
-
-
(18,000)
(2,794)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on
2,171,286
(280,059)
(52,790)
1,838,437
285,321
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(533,508)
7,443
-
(526,065)
(81,644)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
1,637,778
(272,616)
(52,790)
1,312,372
203,677
Share of income on equity method investments
5,961
-
-
5,961
925
Net income (loss)
1,643,739
(272,616)
(52,790)
1,318,333
204,602
(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First nine months
Ended September 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
7,812
6,736
-
14,548
2,258
Research and development
78,259
25,009
-
103,268
16,027
Sales and marketing
37,157
22,640
-
59,797
9,280
General and administrative
238,408
(66,826)
-
171,582
26,629
Total cost and expenses
361,636
(12,441)
-
349,195
54,194
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
Ended September 30, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,960,989
(281,011)
(52,915)
1,627,063
252,516
Share-based compensation
361,636
(12,441)
-
349,195
54,194
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
104,004
-
104,004
16,141
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
2,322,625
(189,448)
(52,915)
2,080,262
322,851
Net income (loss)
1,643,739
(272,616)
(52,790)
1,318,333
204,602
Share-based compensation
361,636
(12,441)
-
349,195
54,194
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
104,004
-
104,004
16,141
Tax impacts
-
(26,002)
-
(26,002)
(4,035)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
2,005,375
(207,055)
(52,790)
1,745,530
270,902
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
Ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
6,715,266
594,438
-
7,309,704
1,076,603
Value-added service
2,677,575
1,033,338
-
3,710,913
546,559
Mobile marketing
145,534
-
-
145,534
21,435
Mobile games
32,230
-
-
32,230
4,747
Other services
9,168
-
21,438
30,606
4,507
Total net revenues
9,579,773
1,627,776
21,438
11,228,987
1,653,851
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(5,189,765)
(723,466)
(20,769)
(5,934,000)
(873,984)
Research and development
(601,271)
(239,111)
-
(840,382)
(123,775)
Sales and marketing
(1,093,008)
(1,023,151)
(41)
(2,116,200)
(311,683)
General and administrative
(461,627)
(61,128)
(18,204)
(540,959)
(79,675)
Total cost and expenses
(7,345,671)
(2,046,856)
(39,014)
(9,431,541)
(1,389,117)
Other operating income
140,202
-
190
140,392
20,678
Income (loss) from operations
2,374,304
(419,080)
(17,386)
1,937,838
285,412
Interest income
340,531
2,867
193
343,591
50,605
Interest expense
(59,825)
-
-
(59,825)
(8,811)
Other gain or loss, net
(6,000)
-
-
(6,000)
(884)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of
2,649,010
(416,213)
(17,193)
2,215,604
326,322
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(762,768)
12,629
-
(750,139)
(110,484)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity
1,886,242
(403,584)
(17,193)
1,465,465
215,838
Share of loss on equity method investments
(16,203)
-
-
(16,203)
(2,386)
Net income (loss)
1,870,039
(403,584)
(17,193)
1,449,262
213,452
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First nine months
Ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
12,345
1,862
-
14,207
2,092
Research and development
95,768
41,587
-
137,355
20,231
Sales and marketing
121,456
10,324
-
131,780
19,409
General and administrative
207,650
22,238
7,872
237,760
35,019
Total cost and expenses
437,219
76,011
7,872
521,102
76,751
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First nine months
Ended September 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
2,374,304
(419,080)
(17,386)
1,937,838
285,412
Share-based compensation
437,219
76,011
7,872
521,102
76,751
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
115,577
-
115,577
17,023
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
2,811,523
(227,492)
(9,514)
2,574,517
379,186
Net income (loss)
1,870,039
(403,584)
(17,193)
1,449,262
213,452
Share-based compensation
437,219
76,011
7,872
521,102
76,751
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
115,577
-
115,577
17,023
Tax impacts
-
(28,894)
-
(28,894)
(4,255)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
2,307,258
(240,890)
(9,321)
2,057,047
302,971
