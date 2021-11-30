First Bank & Trust Company Expands Trust & Wealth Management

ABINGDON, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company announces the promotion of Julie Eades to Assistant Vice President in Bristol, Tennessee. Eades was selected to become a wealth management officer and financial consultant. Eades's promotion is one of the bank's many initiatives to support the growing trust and wealth management division.

Julie Eades, Assistant Vice President, Wealth Management Officer and Financial Consultant for First Bank & Trust Company

The First Trust & Wealth Management division of First Bank & Trust Company offers a client-first, fiduciary approach to investing and planning for the future with no minimum net worth to become a client. While First Bank & Trust has offered trust and wealth management services for many years, the department has been growing under the leadership of Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Chris Henry.

Henry said, "We've been seeing an increased demand for trust and wealth management services among our customer base. As we grow the department, Julie was an obvious choice for a promotion. She has dedicated nearly 20 years to trust operations at First Bank & Trust. We are thrilled to welcome her as a wealth management officer and financial consultant."

Eades will be based at the bank's newly opened location at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee. She will assist clients with investment solutions, annuities, rollovers and life insurance. Eades said, "I have always enjoyed working at a community bank that treats both its customers and employees like family. I am excited to continue helping clients achieve their personal and financial goals, especially in the Bristol community."

Eades graduated with honors from the Cannon Financial Institute in Athens, Georgia. She holds a Certified Securities Operations Professional (CSOP) designation from the American Bankers Association and has Series 7 and Series 63 broker licenses. Eades is also licensed to sell insurance.

Eades can be reached at the bank's Bristol branch located at 237 Pinnacle Parkway, by calling 423-793-8135 or via email at jeades@firstbank.com.

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with more than thirty office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, Virginia's New River and Shenandoah Valleys and Northeast Tennessee. The bank's financial solutions include free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through First Trust & Wealth Management.

