Effectual Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Designation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. The designation recognizes Partners within the AWS Partner Network (APN) who pass a comprehensive third-party audit of all MSP capabilities.

effectual (PRNewsfoto/Effectual)

"We are built to solve complex business challenges and create positive business outcomes for our customers – wherever they are in the process of cloud transformation," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "This recognition from AWS confirms Effectual as a trusted partner with the experience and expertise to unlock the transformative potential of AWS."

The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program is designed to validate and promote AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners that provide end-to-end AWS solutions to customers. AWS MSP Program Partners leverage next-generation business and technical best practices to build a holistic AWS-based business and are validated against a rigorous bar to achieve AWS MSP designation.

"We try to be a forward-thinking organization in terms of technology and really want to leverage modern IT systems," said Gregg Knutson, Sr. VP of Information Technology, Tricon Residential. "With the Effectual partnership, we've deepened our ability to meet the growing needs of our technology roadmap."

A cloud-first MSP, Effectual leverages the power and innovation of AWS to support enterprise and public sector modernization. This includes integrating AWS next-generation monitoring as well as operational services like Amazon DevOps Guru into its managed services offering.

"As one of the first AWS Partners to use Amazon DevOps Guru for its managed service, Effectual is improving the availability and performance of their customers' managed applications as they evolve," said Khaled Sedky, General Manager, AWS AI DevOps. "The Effectual team has taken the DevOps Guru a step further by applying custom business logic to meet specific needs of their customers – an example of a partner innovation that drives continuous improvement."

In addition to this recognition as a validated AWS MSP Partner, Effectual holds 200+ AWS Certifications, has achieved the AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Mobile Consulting Competency, AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, and AWS Nonprofit Consulting Competency designations. Effectual is also a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program and AWS Public Sector Partner Programs as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS Programs. In addition, Effectual is a VMware Principal Partner in VMware Cloud on AWS.

About Effectual

Effectual, is an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Effectual Inc.