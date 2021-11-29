The partnership establishes admissions pipelines with graduates of FTC by waiving the pre-admission GRE requirement for master's programs.

Florida Technical College and Univerity of South Florida Partnership Creates Path For Post-Graduate Education The partnership establishes admissions pipelines with graduates of FTC by waiving the pre-admission GRE requirement for master's programs.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Technical College (FTC), and the University of South Florida (USF) have formalized a partnership that will allow for FTC graduates to earn advanced degrees, including masters in Cybersecurity and Public Health, at USF without the standardized exam (GRE) requirement. Enrollment to the MBA programs is now open for the spring semester 2022.

FTC President, Dr. James Michael Burkett, left, and Ralph Wilcox, USF Provost and Executive Vice President announced a partnership creating a pathway to success for FTC students pursuing a master's degree.

The agreement provides opportunities and creates new pathways for FTC alumni to pursue their graduate and professional studies. USF is providing qualified candidates an opportunity to bypass the GMAT/GRE requirement for master's in Public Health, Entrepreneurship in Applied Technologies, Criminal Justice Administration, and Cybersecurity (Cyber Intelligence concentration).

"We are excited to partner with the University of South Florida in this far-reaching partnership that will give our alumni a competitive advantage in the global marketplace- especially to those from a non-traditional background," stated Dr. James Michael Burkett, President of Florida Technical College. "This partnership enhances our dual commitment to improve the educational and economic climate of our region."

The collaboration enables FTC graduates who have earned bachelor's degrees in Business, Entrepreneurship, and Management, Criminal Justice with an Emphasis on Homeland Security, Allied Health Management, or Information Technology with Emphasis on Cybersecurity to qualify for admission into the master's program lined up with their degree requirements. Candidates will be able to continue their education without repeating the courses they may have completed or shown demonstrated skill for in the past.

"We are pleased to offer FTC graduates a pathway to high-quality advanced degrees at USF a top tier global research university," said Ralph Wilcox, Provost and Executive Vice President. "This partnership prepares graduate students for high demand, high skilled, high paid jobs, as well as providing a tremendous opportunity to strengthen the local workforce talent pipeline by encouraging students to stay in Florida to continue their studies, benefitting both the student and the state of Florida."

All applicants interested in the GRE waiver must provide transcripts showing graduation from FTC to confirm eligibility.

For more information about the partnership, please contact:

Florida Technical College - MaryAnn Sewell Vice President of Strategic Business Development and Career Services msewell@FTCCollege.edu.

University of South Florida - Dr. Ruth Huntley Bahr - Associate Dean and Professor, Office of Graduate Studies rbahr@usf.edu.

About Florida Technical College (FTC):

About FTC: Founded in 1982 to provide private, post-secondary education in specialized fields, Florida Technical College is an academic unit of NUC University (NUC), which is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. (267- 284-5000) www.msche.org. The MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). FTC offers diploma, associate and bachelor's degree programs in a range of professions, including Healthcare, Construction Trades, Hospitality, Beauty, Information Technology and Business. FTC campuses are located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, DeLand, Pembroke Pines, Cutler Bay and Tampa. Program availability varies by campus.

About the University of South Florida

The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report's national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state's 12 public universities. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Media Contact

Maria Isabel Sanquírico

Phone: (813) 420-2922

Email: mis@eleven11communications.com

Florida Technical College logo (PRNewsFoto/Florida Technical College)

University of South Florida

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Technical College