Partner Communications Reports That Adv. Ehud Sol Will Apply to the Court for the Approval of a Transaction Subject to Closing Conditions to Sell the Company's Shares Under His Receivership

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Advocate Ehud Sol, as the permanent receiver over 49,862,800 of the Company's shares held by S.B. Israel Telecom Ltd. ("SBIT"), that constitute approximately 27% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital (the "Shares"), notified SBIT and the Company on November 24, 2021 (the "Notice"), that he received on said date an offer to purchase the Shares from a group of parties led by the Phoenix group, Mr. Avi Gabbay and Mr. Shlomo Rodav (the "Offeror"), on an "as is" basis, in consideration for US $ 300,000,000 (the "Offer) and that he supports the Offer and will apply to the Tel Aviv District Court in front of which the receivership proceedings are being conducted (the "Court") for its approval. Additionally, the holders of the Fixed Rate Secured Notes of SBIT have informed Advocate Ehud Sol that they support the Offer.

According to the Notice, several Israeli institutional investors are joining the Offeror, and their payment commitments under the Offer are backed by a guarantee of entities in the Phoenix group.

The Notice states that the Offer includes customary closing conditions, including approval of the transaction by the Court and by the Ministry of Communications and the Competition Authority, and must close within 120 days of the date of the Court approval, with the Offeror having an option to extend by an additional 30 days, otherwise the transaction will terminate.

