NearU Services Expands to West Coast with Acquisition of California-based, Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar ("Action A/C" or the "Company"), a leading home services provider with locations in San Marcos, San Diego, Temecula, and Murrieta, California. Action A/C will extend NearU's customer service capabilities across the United States bringing its customer service footprint to both East and West coasts.

NearU Services is transforming the home services industry with a people-centric, process-driven, and technology-enabled approach. (PRNewsfoto/NearU)

"Action A/C has been a proven leader in the San Diego market for nearly 50 years. The Company's focus on delivering the best home service in the region is very aligned with NearU's mission. Like NearU's track record, Brian Amodio and his management team have built a great culture based on servant leadership, taken great care of their team, and loyally served a large customer base. NearU is committed to further building upon this great foundation at Action A/C. Our team is focused on delivering a lasting impact through empowering the Action A/C team and leveraging our process-driven, training and technology-enabled execution approach. We warmly welcome the Action A/C team and customers to the rapidly growing NearU family. I also welcome Brian Amodio to NearU's regional leadership team. Brian is a proven leader in the industry, and I am confident that he will play a critical role in NearU's growth in California and the surrounding states. NearU is fully equipped and very well positioned for rapid national expansion and our partnership with Action A/C demonstrates that," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"Action A/C was established in 1975 with the goal of being one of the best home services companies in San Diego County, built on a foundation of honesty, trust, and highly trained technicians. Since joining in 2010 and owning the business since 2015, I am so proud to have continued that tradition and built one of the best home services companies for employees and customers alike. I am highly confident that the NearU team will continue to build upon the legacy of Action A/C and take the company to even greater heights. NearU's unique vision, integrity, approach, and focus on employee and customer experience made them the best transition partner for our business. I could not be more excited about the future of Action as we join the NearU family. I am personally excited to join the NearU family as Regional General Manager and look forward to bringing NearU's full value proposition to the very valuable Action team, and all our customers," said Brian Amodio, President & CEO of Action A/C.

Under NearU's ownership, the Action A/C team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by President & CEO, Brian Amodio, and General Manager, Richard Johnson. Doug Wilson, a member of NearU's advisory board and an HVAC industry veteran, remarked, "I congratulate Brian and the Action A/C team on their long, storied history. I am very bullish about NearU's potential to continue to enhance the customer and employee experiences at the Company."

NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Action A/C to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Action Air Conditioning, Heating & Solar

Established in 1975, Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar provides HVAC and solar services to Southern California residents. Action Air consists of trained professionals, NATE-Certified technicians, and reliable live customer service members committed to providing indoor air quality to make homes more comfortable. More information is available at www.ActionAC.net.

