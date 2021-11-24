MasterClass Announces Malala to Teach Creating Change

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that the world's youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate and award-winning author and activist Malala Yousafzai will teach a class on creating change. With powerful stories from her personal journey of becoming an activist, Malala will share tactics, tools and her four-stage framework for advocacy with members who are looking to forge their own path toward impactful change in society. The class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

Malala Yousafzai for MasterClass

"As the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala has fought for and brought global attention to the issue of girls' rights to education," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Her class brings social activism to the ground level and empowers members to work within local systems to push forward changes that benefit communities today and in the future."

In her class, Malala will share her four-stage advocacy cycle—research, strategy, action and impact—that she has used throughout her career to carry out campaigns, as well as the various ways in which members can get involved with social movements and daily activism practices, from deciphering information for causes to supporting organizations at a local level. Malala will be joined by two fellow activists—Lewis Iwu of Purpose Union and Amika George from the #FreePeriods campaign—who will share their experiences and journeys of fighting for change, offering additional perspectives on researching issues, building and enacting a strategy, making speeches, connecting with officials and assessing impact. MasterClass members will walk away from Malala's class with the tools needed to begin their advocacy journey and inspired to become changemakers in their own right.

"An advocate is someone who sees an injustice and doesn't ignore it, but wants to take action," Malala said. "My goal is to leverage the MasterClass platform as a vehicle to reach and instill courage in those who want to find their voice—and to help those positioned to play a supporting role in moving their cause forward. I am excited to share my story and strategies and skills to help others tackle issues in their communities, as we all work together to create real change in the world."

A role model for creating impactful change around the world, Malala first brought global attention to the issue of girls' rights to education when she was 11 years old, blogging for the BBC from Pakistan. She was a teenager when she was shot by the Taliban, and has remained an activist and a powerful voice for change ever since. In 2013, she published a bestselling memoir, I Am Malala, and founded Malala Fund, an international nonprofit advocating for girls' education. A year later, she became the world's youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner.

