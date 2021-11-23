T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. To Expand Production With New California Manufacturing Facility Global Top 10 food & beverage flavor company plans to open a state-of-the-art sweet flavor manufacturing plant in Rancho Cucamonga, California in March 2022.

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's top food and beverage flavor companies is growing its presence in the U.S. market with the opening of a new Southern California facility dedicated to the production of sweet food and beverage flavors.

T. Hasegawa Rancho Cucamonga Manufacturing Facility

Today, T. Hasegawa USA announces plans to open a 60,000-square-foot facility in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. in March 2022. The new facility will augment T. Hasegawa's manufacturing resources in the U.S. market by 50 percent and expand the company's capabilities in sweet flavor production and technology. While T. Hasegawa will continue operations from its U.S. corporate headquarters in Cerritos, Calif., the company will shift current manufacturing from its Southern California facility in Corona to the larger plant in Rancho Cucamonga.

"We have experienced organic growth in recent years and outgrown our original manufacturing facilities as we continue to expand our world-class food and beverage flavor development," said Tom Damiano, CEO of T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. "The new Rancho Cucamonga location is significantly larger than our existing U.S. manufacturing facility in Cerritos and will serve as a platform for future growth."

In addition to boosting the square footage dedicated to flavor manufacturing and expanding T. Hasegawa's technical capabilities, the new facility will increase T. Hasegawa's U.S.-based staff, with many new positions opening to service the production of food and beverage flavors.

"The expansive Rancho Cucamonga facility will increase our company headcount by more than 30 percent over the next five years," added Damiano. "The positions we will be filling at our new plant are highly-skilled, well-paying jobs in manufacturing, R&D and other specialty areas. We're committed to developing a world-class team that will continue our rapid growth in the U.S. market."

The new facility will primarily service the production of sweet food and beverage flavors, and feature state-of-the-art equipment, with large capacity equipment for liquid blending, spray dry technology for powdered flavors, and extraction equipment for flavor extractions.

"A larger facility also enables us to bring in more advanced equipment to continue development and manufacturing of innovative technology like our BOOSTRACTTM and EmulsiTRACTTM kokumi-enriching products along with additional proprietary technologies," explained Jim Yang, vice president of R&D at T. Hasegawa USA. "We look forward to having more space to expand our capabilities, workspace and team with this new facility next year."

T. Hasegawa's new manufacturing facility is being constructed with a specific focus on environmental protection, as part of the company's global commitment to sustainability. This includes facilities that meet or exceed compliance with local regulations and feature state-of-the-art air cleaning and filtration systems, including regenerative thermal oxidizers and catalytic oxidizers, consistent with T. Hasegawa's current manufacturing facilities. In addition to maintaining clear air quality for employees and the local community, T. Hasegawa is also committed to recycling programs at all facilities that minimize the use of plastics in R&D, production and administration.

Construction of T. Hasegawa's new plant has already begun at 8720 Rochester Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga CA, 91730 and is expected to continue through Q1 2022, with an official opening in March. The company plans to expand its manufacturing facilities for savory food flavors at the Cerritos location after sweet flavor production shifts to the new facility.

Learn more about T. Hasegawa USA, Inc., including the company's world-class food and beverage flavors, innovative development process and rich history at www.thasegawa.com.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

