Sendoso Partners with Square to Further its Commitment to Local Businesses by Offering its Customers Unparalleled Choice

Ahead of Small Business Saturday, this partnership unlocks local eGift sends worldwide on the Sendoso platform for the first time, which is one of the most popular sending options

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendoso , the leading Sending Platform, today announced it is integrating Square's Give and Get Local Directory into its platform. With this partnership, Sendoso users worldwide will have greater access to local vendors to purchase everything from physical gifts to eGifts. In turn, Square's expansive global network of local merchants will gain access to more customers outside their traditional borders at zero additional cost to them.

Sendoso customers have an array of powerful engagement options to select from including egifts, virtual experiences, and physical gifts through its expansive and diverse vendor marketplace. With the Square partnership, Sendoso now opens the option to send eGifts that support local merchants around the globe. If customers have a deal on the line with an avid coffee lover, they now have the option to choose an eGift for a local coffee shop from the Give and Get Local Directory in the recipient's location.

"Since launching in 2016, Sendoso has been passionate about supporting small merchants. Just in the past year, physical gifts from local merchants have accounted for a large percent of total sends on our platform," said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO and co-founder of Sendoso. "This partnership with Square is so important to us as it provides customers with unique personalization to now send local eGifts globally to build closer connections with prospects by demonstrating they're in tune with their interests."

The Sendoso and Square partnership is the first step in the companies' larger collaboration to support local merchants. For more information please visit https://sendoso.com/platform/features/egifts/ .

