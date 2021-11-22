Brinc.fi to Launch DeFi 2.0 Token on Bonding Curve

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinc.Fi (symbol "BRC") is a bonding curve token protocol which aims to provide an alternative token supply system that is completely decentralized, fully backed, with sustainable economics that provide for real value. The purpose of launching the Brinc.fi protocol was to solve two fundamental problems in the crypto industry: 1) centralization inherent in USD-pegged stablecoins; 2) lack of intrinsic or real value with Defi yield farming. BRC is a decentralized stablecoin where price is an increasing function of supply". The project is set to launch the last week of November 2021.

$BRC is a pioneer in the nascent Defi 2.0 sector. It is a digital asset that can only be bought by depositing funds into a reserve i.e. a public Ethereum wallet address; One hundred percent of $BRC tokens in circulation are backed by these reserve funds, which means that every $BRC token is backed by the funds that were used to purchase them as opposed to the majority of cryptocurrencies which do not have any form of reserves or backing. The minting, burning, and control of all $BRC tokens are completely done by smart contracts so that the token supply of $BRC is always decentralized and free from manipulation or arbitrary actions of the team behind the project.

The project's code has been extensively tested by Consensys Diligence and its security audit successfully completed by Certik--two of the biggest names in Blockchain security. The project is set to launch the last week of November, 2021 through a "fair start" and without any $BRC airdrops: no one, not even the founders, team, or community receive a single token without paying for them. Also, there are no VCs or funds who have bought the tokens earlier than everyone else at a lower price. $BRC is the first decentralized crypto-asset that is powered by math and code.

About Brinc.Fi

Brinc.fi is a decentralized team located in Seoul (KR), San Francisco (US), Los Angeles (US), Winnipeg (CAN), Manila (PHIL), Ibadan (NRA), and Vientiane(LAOS). It's mission is to build solve the fundamental problems within the cryptocurrency sector by building disruptive Defi 2.0 apps.

To learn more visit www.brinc.fi , follow us on Twitter or join us on Discord .

