Grow your Business in the Luxury Hotel Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association 's two day INSPIRE21 conference at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3 is back for their 10th event with powerful speaking sessions, networking and opportunities to grow your business.

INSPIRE panel session

Alex Susskind, Professor and Director, Cornell Institute of Food & Beverage Management will moderate a panel discussion on The Role of the Luxury Traveler in the Recovery with panelists Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotels , Phil Koserowski, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, The Leading Hotels of the World and Emmanuele Vinciguerra, President Americas, Vilebrequin . They will discuss new consumer behaviors and trends influencing luxury travel as well as the role independent hotels play in the recovery.

Jessica Blotter , CEO, Kind Traveler will moderate a session on ESG Progess: Is this our Chance to Reset? Allison Reid, Chief Development Officer, Kimpton Hotels & Resorts , Debra Erickson, Executive Director, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation and Ryan Webster, Chief Financial Officer, tabl'eau Filtered Water, will explore how companies can monitor and improve their impact across environmental, social and governance areas in a measured and strategic way.

See the agenda here

Tea Forté , a luxury wholesale tea & accessories vendor, will be partnering with the ILHA at INSPIRE21. They are known for their captivating signature pyramid tea infuser, which is served at world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts, spas, and retailers in over 35 countries. Tea Forté's iconic multisensorial tea experience creates a lasting impression that guests will remember and return in search for an encore. Tea Forté delivers a truly expectational tea experience from their visually stunning signature pyramid tea infuser to their innovative, award-winning, and exclusive tea blends.

UniFocus , the leading workforce management solution, recently acquired Knowcross and has completely changed the game for hotel tech. With the ability to run Labor Management, Time & Attendance, Task Management and Surveys within one system, luxury hoteliers are rethinking their approach to workforce management. From predictive staffing, flexible scheduling, day pay, gig workers, contract labor, cross-utilization, dynamic task management and pulse surveys, UniFocus fundamentally solves many of the labor challenges hoteliers are facing. "ILHA recognizes that labor shortages will continue into 2022 and should be commended for leading the critical conversations that every hotelier needs to be having with their management teams," says Mark Heymann, CEO, UniFocus. "We are honored to partner with an amazing organization and be included in the panel discussion on Overcoming the Talent Crisis: Strategies to Build your Workforce.

Globaltex Fine Linens was born from a need the Hospitality industry had for years for high-end quality Linens and Terry products at an affordable price . We believed we needed products that could withstand the rigorous process of commercial washing, while simultaneously keeping the softness and standard Luxury hotels were desiring. Our products are produced with the two of the Top cottons of the world, Turkish and the USA.

We as a company have grown since our first Hotel Collection back in 2015, we have become the favorite Linen company to our clients, even when times have been rough. We understand that hospitality is working with each other in order to anticipate the needs of clients. Offering the best service possible, to always put our guests first and to make them feel part of our family.

As we follow our journey, we find more and more people who have the same goals and motivations as we do. We are happy to be part of events where we are able to exchange ideas and projects while looking towards the future of our industry. The ILHA has given us a platform to connect and grow, creating opportunities for everyone who believes in Luxury Hospitality as we do.

Register for INSPIRE now and meet decision-makers, discover new products and services, and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

INSPIRE2021 (PRNewsfoto/International Luxury Hotel Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association