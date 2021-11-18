Mercury Insurance Embraces Flexible Work Model with My Workplace

Company allows team members to choose where they want to work - office, home, hybrid.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning January 3rd, 2022, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is rolling out Mercury's My Workplace, a new business model that will allow team members to choose where they want to work. It will give many of the company's team members the freedom to work from home, which may be anywhere in the United States, from the office, or a hybrid combination of both.

"Mercury Insurance has learned a lot about how our team members work and how they have taken care of our policyholders, themselves and their families during the past two years," said Heidi Sullivan Lopez, Mercury Insurance Vice President and Chief Human Capital Officer. "We want to empower them to be their best selves while also providing our customers with the best possible customer service, and we've learned that doesn't have to be from a corporate office."

Mercury team members quickly adapted to telecommuting during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still maintaining the company's high service standards.

"The world has changed and we're changing with it to meet the needs of our team members, customers and agents," said Sullivan Lopez. "This move will strengthen team member experiences and help us attract top talent while we continue to build an incredibly diverse workforce.

Mercury's My Workplace focuses on four areas that will make remote employment possible:

Strengthening Our Culture : Leadership will participate in learning sessions that will improve employee engagement in a digital environment.

Reimagining Our Spaces: Our offices will be transformed into collaboration spaces. Team members, whether at home or in office, will be supported with resources and equipment to further engage with fellow team members.

Communication and Collaboration: We will continue to develop resources and provide tips to enhance connections between fellow team members and customers.

Focusing on Wellbeing: Work-life balance will remain a core emphasis by helping team members achieve equity between personal and professional responsibilities.

