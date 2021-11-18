InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for a Chopping Knife (LGI-3040)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to chop vegetables without the hassle of food sticking to your knife blade," said an inventor, from Flushing, N.Y., "so I invented the EASY CUT STICK ON. My design increases convenience when chopping with your favorite knife."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved means of chopping foods, particularly vegetables. In doing so, it prevents the food items from sticking to a knife blade. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could provide a smoother cut. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-3040, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp