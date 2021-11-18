InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Applicator (TPA-3066)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a neck injury and experience back pain which makes it difficult to apply topical pain relief products without assistance," said an inventor from Lithia, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a device that would allow various areas of the body to easily be reached."

He developed the patent-pending REACH to apply topical analgesic products to hard-to-reach areas of the body. This lightweight and easy to use invention helps to relieve discomfort. Additionally, it may eliminate requiring assistance to apply the products.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3066, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

