Cleveland Native Brings Blo Blow Dry Bar Back to Ohio, Opens States Only Location

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, returns to Ohio with its first Westlake location on Friday, November 19 in Crocker Park. Located at 262 Crocker Park Blvd Ste. 1010, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer founder's rates for its Mane Squeeze Memberships which includes two blow outs a month for $70 or 4 blow outs a month for $135, discounts off each additional blow out and 10% off retail products and make up applications."

Blo Blow Dry Bar

The new bar is owned and operated by local resident and entrepreneur Jen Alicea-Volak. Originally from the Cleveland area, Alicea-Volak has worked in Bank Operations for the last 22 years as well as operated as a barber stylist, real estate agent, and owned and operated a personal chef and catering business. Ready to leave the corporate world, she set out to accomplish her long-time goal of owning her own business full-time. She found Blo Blow Dry Bar while researching different opportunities and found that it aligned with her goals and her passion for all things self-care. Now, she is ready to open her first Blo Blow Dry Bar location with plans to sign on for additional bars in the future.

"Blo Blow Dry Bar has a great atmosphere and is an affordable way to be pampered," said Alicea-Volak. "I love 'girl time' and helping people feel good in their own skin. Not only can I provide an affordable self-care experience in the luxurious Crocker Park, but I get to become immersed in my community and partner with women-owned organizations. I can't wait to be able to grow with this business and the Crocker Park community."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a blow out for $29, this offer runs from November 19th to November 28th. Along with the founder's rates of $70 for the Classic Mane Squeeze Membership and $135 for the Deluxe Mane Squeeze Membership. Founder's rates are available for a limited time only.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Crocker Park, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-crocker-park/ or call 440-471-4070.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Leah Trice, Fishman Public Relations, 615-887-3815, or ltrice@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar