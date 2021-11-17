Mitratech Awarded Coveted "Overall LegalTech Company of the Year" Recognition by Legaltech Breakthrough 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Recognizes Innovative Companies, Products, and Services Supporting the Legal Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal and compliance software, is excited to announce that it has won "Overall LegalTech Company of the Year" from LegalTech Breakthrough , a global independent market intelligence organization.

Mitratech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mitratech)

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies and solutions that are fundamentally "breaking the mold" in today's legal technology industry. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from 12 different countries worldwide.

"We are incredibly excited to have won this award from LegalTech Breakthrough," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "Our world-class clients, incredibly engaged and driven team members, as well as our continuous collaboration with our network of partners, allows us to move forward with innovation and investment as we deliver the best integrated legal software platform in the industry today."

Mitratech services over 1,500 organizations worldwide, including 30% of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 users in 160 countries. Mitratech has also integrated eight strategic acquisitions into its portfolio in the past 18 months, empowering legal and compliance customers as they face ever-changing market needs.

"At the end of the day, every legal department operates differently - they are not all uniform in their needs," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Mitratech is our choice for 'Overall LegalTech Company of the Year' for 2021. Their ability to offer their customers unparalleled functionality is just one example of this company standing as a true leader in enterprise legal management."

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc