AbbVie Expands Immunology Portfolio in the European Union with the European Commission Approval of SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis - Approval supported by data from two Phase 3 studies evaluating SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis patients, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2[1-3]

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved SKYRIZI® (risankizumab, 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Marking the second indication for SKYRIZI, the Marketing Authorization will be valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.

"People living with psoriatic arthritis struggle with psoriatic lesions and joint inflammation that causes swelling and pain. Reducing these symptoms may give people the ability to resume their daily activities and improve their quality of life," said Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, AbbVie. "We are excited by the EC approval of SKYRIZI for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis."

SKYRIZI received EC approval based on data from two Phase 3 clinical studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2.1-3,6 In these studies, SKYRIZI met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24 versus placebo, and ranked secondary endpoints including, but not limited to, improvements in several clinical manifestations of psoriatic arthritis such as physical function (as measured by the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index [HAQ-DI]) and minimal disease activity (MDA) at week 24.1-3,6

Highlights from the pivotal Phase 3 program1-3,6

In KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, 57.3 and 51.3 percent of patients receiving SKYRIZI achieved the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24, respectively, versus 33.5 and 26.5 percent receiving placebo (p<0.001).

SKYRIZI-treated patients showed significantly greater improvement from baseline in physical function as measured by HAQ-DI -0.31 and -0.22, compared to placebo -0.11 and -0.05 at week 24 (p<0.001) in KEEPSAKE-1 and KEEPSAKE-2, respectively.

At week 24, 25.0 percent and 25.6 percent of SKYRIZI-treated patients achieved MDA, in KEEPSAKE-1 and KEEPSAKE-2 respectively, compared to 10.2 percent and 11.4 percent of those on placebo (p<0.001).

"Millions of people living with psoriatic arthritis are impacted by psoriatic lesions, joint pain, stiffness and fatigue," said Lars Erik Kristensen, M.D., Ph.D., consultant and head of science at the Parker Institute in Copenhagen Denmark, associate professor, Lund Sweden, SUS University Hospital. "As seen in this Phase 3 clinical trial program in psoriatic arthritis, SKYRIZI has the potential to be a valuable new treatment option, helping to improve the signs and symptoms of the disease."

The safety profile of SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis was consistent with the safety profile of SKYRIZI in plaque psoriasis, with no new safety risks observed.6 Through week 24, serious adverse events occurred in 2.5 percent and 4.0 percent of patients treated with SKYRIZI in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, respectively, compared with 3.7 percent and 5.5 percent on placebo.1-3,6 Rates of serious infections were 1.0 and 0.9 percent in SKYRIZI-treated patients in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, respectively, and 1.2 and 2.3 percent in patients who received placebo.1-3,6 The rates of adverse events leading to discontinuation of the study drug were 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent of patients treated with SKYRIZI in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, respectively, compared with 0.8 percent and 2.3 percent on placebo.1-3,6 In KEEPsAKE-1, there was one death in the SKYRIZI group not related to the study drug per investigator.1,2,6 There were no deaths reported in KEEPsAKE-2.1,3,6

SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin.9,10 In psoriatic arthritis, the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to pain, fatigue, stiffness in the joints and the presence of psoriatic lesions.9,10

About KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-21-6

KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 are both Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SKYRIZI in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. KEEPsAKE-1 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to at least one DMARD. KEEPsAKE-2 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to biologic therapy and/or DMARDs. Patients were randomized to SKYRIZI 150 mg or placebo followed by SKYRIZI 150 mg at week 24. Patients randomized to SKYRIZI received four maintenance doses a year, following two initiation doses.

The primary endpoint for both studies was the achievement of ACR20 response at week 24. Ranked secondary endpoints included, but were not limited to, the achievement of MDA as well as the change from baseline in HAQ-DI at week 24. The studies are ongoing, and the long-term extension remains blinded to the original randomization and evaluates the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of SKYRIZI in patients who have completed the placebo-controlled period.

More information on these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (KEEPsAKE-1: NCT03675308; KEEPsAKE-2: NCT03671148).

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.6,11 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.11 The approved dose for SKYRIZI is 150 mg (either as two 75 mg pre-filled syringe injections or one 150 mg pre-filled pen or pre-filled syringe injection), administered by subcutaneous injection at week 0 and 4, and every 12 weeks thereafter. The SKYRIZI 150 mg formulation was approved by the European Union in May 2021. Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing.6,12-14

Important EU Indication and Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)6

SKYRIZI is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. SKYRIZI, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

SKYRIZI is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients. SKYRIZI may increase the risk of infection. In patients with a chronic infection, a history of recurrent infection, or known risk factors for infection, SKYRIZI should be used with caution. Treatment with SKYRIZI should not be initiated in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Prior to initiating treatment with SKYRIZI, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Patients receiving SKYRIZI should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiating SKYRIZI in patients with a history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Prior to initiating therapy with SKYRIZI, completion of all appropriate immunizations should be considered according to current immunization guidelines. If a patient has received live vaccination (viral or bacterial), it is recommended to wait at least 4 weeks prior to starting treatment with SKYRIZI. Patients treated with SKYRIZI should not receive live vaccines during treatment and for at least 21 weeks after treatment.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory infections. Commonly (greater than or equal to 1/100 to less than 1/10) reported adverse reactions included tinea infections, headache, pruritus, fatigue and injection site reactions.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information. See SKYRIZI full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

