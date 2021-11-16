Sonendo Announces Alma Salazar as Associate Vice President, Professional and Consumer Marketing

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo, Inc., (NYSE: SONX) a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the appointment of Alma Salazar as its Associate Vice President, Professional and Consumer Marketing. In her role, Salazar will spearhead the company's professional and consumer marketing programs and content, while providing guidance on connecting with prospective patients in a meaningful and compelling way.

Sonendo Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Sonendo)

"We are really excited to have Alma join our commercial leadership team at Sonendo at such a pivotal time", said Michael Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Sonendo. "We estimate there are 17 million root canal procedures performed annually across the US and Canada, and we believe there are significant opportunities to connect with prospective patients and educate them about our innovative technology platform, the GentleWave System, as an alternative to conventional root canal therapy. Alma's extensive knowledge, experience, and proven ability in building dental and consumer brands means she is ideally placed to support our mission to transform root canal procedures by enabling better patient outcomes and reduced post-operative pain."

An accomplished, digitally-savvy brand marketer, Salazar has significant industry experience successfully leading high-performing teams to execute disruptive strategies and positioning global brands for maximum impact and growth. Prior to joining Sonendo, Salazar spent eight years at Align Technology -- a publicly traded medical device company and manufacturer of the Invisalign® system, where she led the North America Teen consumer campaign. Her vision and strategy helped establish Invisalign® as a household brand name for moms and teens, driving business growth and earning over 10 prestigious industry accolades, including Youth Marketing Campaign of the Year and Gold Stevie Award 2018.

"Sonendo has taken a leading role in in improving root canal efficacy, efficiency, and experience for patients and the clinicians, and I am thrilled to join such a trusted and innovative company," said Salazar. "I look forward to leveraging my industry experience and leadership to help strengthen Sonendo's presence in the market, connect patients with doctors and support our goal of transforming root canal therapy through advanced technology."

Before joining the Invisalign® brand team at Align, Salazar spent six years at Johnson & Johnson where she drove successful results across range of brands spanning across Stayfree®, BAND-AID® and Reach® Interdental & Plax® Mouthwash.

Salazar earned her MBA from the University of Rochester, Simon School Business and holds a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley.

ABOUT SONENDO, INC.

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo has developed the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

SONX-Corp

MEDIA CONTACT:

Havas Formula for Sonendo

sonendo@havasformula.com



INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gilmartin Group

Matt Bacso, CFA

IR@sonendo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonendo