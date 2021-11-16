Moore Kuehn Encourages DVD, TCAC, RCLF, and CPTK Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Dover Motorsports Inc (NYSE: DVD)

Dover Motorsports has agreed to merge with Speedway Motorsports. Under the proposed transaction, Dover Motorsports shareholders will receive $3.61 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Dover Motorsports' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCAC)

Tuatara Capital has agreed to merge with springbig. Under the proposed transaction, Tuatara Capital shareholders ownership interest in the combined company will be diluted.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF)

Rosecliff I has agreed to merge with Ground Transportation Management. Under the proposed transaction, Rosecliff I shareholders will own only 22% of the combined company.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK)

Crown PropTech has agreed to merge with Brivo. Under the proposed transaction, Crown PropTech shareholders will own only 26.6% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

