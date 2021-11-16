KnowWake's Boat Navigation & Safety App Officially Expands into Australia

Following formal expansion into Europe, KnowWake's development in Australia and surrounding region comes at the perfect time in order to support the country's growing number of recreational boaters.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowWake (https://www.knowwake.com), a first-of-its-kind, free waterway navigation app powered by crowdsourced data through real-time boater updates, has formally announced its expansion into Australia. This announcement comes on the heels of the company unveiling their development in Europe, specifically in the United Kingdom (UK), within England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and beyond.

(PRNewsfoto/KnowWake)

KnowWake's Australian growth extends the application's chart and points-of-interest into all six states and two territories, including New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, and the Northern Territory.

With a sizable and growing number of boaters, or "boaties," Australia needs the type of innovation and technology that KnowWake delivers to foster growth amongst the local marine economy, while also supporting demands for a reliable boating safety resource.

"We've had many requests to add Australia and New Zealand to the chart and we're happy to be formally established in the region. There's also a lot of new features perfect for getting connected this summer like finding friends, creating groups, and sharing a location," said Dan Karsko, founder of KnowWake.

According to Australia's Boating Industry Association (BIA) 2021 reports, there are 2.5 million boaters in Australia, with 1 in 10 Aussies having a boating license. With over 925,000 registered boats, paddle crafts, and sailing dinghies, 85 percent of the country's fleet include boats under 6 meters. KnowWake has the ability to enhance user experience for boating participations, and generate an improved advertising and lead generation platform for over 2,000 marine-based businesses contributing $8.835bn to the nation's economy.

Comparable to a Waze or Google Maps for the road, KnowWake creates an easy way to find dockside and waterfront destinations available by boat. Users can locate everything from marinas, restaurants, dive shops, services, yacht clubs, and much more. KnowWake's mission is to improve the entire boating experience by making it safer and more enjoyable for all.

To get started and claim a business, please visit the KnowWake Business Portal. To download KnowWake, please visit KnowWake.com. For more information on KnowWake's privacy policy, visit KnowWake.com/legal/privacy.

