Henkel Installed New SPX FLOW Mixers for Adhesive Solutions in Környe, Hungary Project expands long-term partnership with global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, is providing its mixing technology to Henkel, a global leader on the markets for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings.

Henkel will use an SPX FLOW mixing tank solution at its site in Környe, Hungary, with a Stelzer agitator in the thermoplastic glue production also called PSA (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive) used for sanitary purposes. SPX FLOW supply includes heavy-duty jacketed valves, pumps and fittings and an automation system with programmable logic controller (PLC), human-machine interface (HMI) and process software for recipe handling, including on-site-installation.

This marks the sixth production line SPX FLOW will provide to the Henkel plant in Környe.

"At Környe, we are successfully operating with turnkey-solutions from SPX FLOW for many years," said László Fehér, Maintenance and Engineering Manager at Henkel in Környe. "Thanks to our close relationship and our good experiences with the reliability and performance of the products and customer service, we decided to install the SPX FLOW technology for the new production line as well."

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market across all industry segments worldwide.

Stelzer is celebrating its 75th anniversary after establishing deep roots in the chemical and dairy industries. It specializes in developing precisely dimensioned mixing solutions to meet challenging hygiene requirements in accordance with international standards. This provides the basis for the food and pharmaceutical solutions and a special expertise in cleaning and polishing.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

