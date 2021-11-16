E Pluribus Unum Awards Fellowships to Southern State Legislators

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, E Pluribus Unum (EPU) announced the 11 state legislators chosen as 2021 UNUM Fellows. The select cohort of Southern elected leaders will participate in a year-long program to advance racial and economic equity in their states through sustainable change and collaboration. Just as with the inaugural cohort of EPU's UNUM Fellows that included local elected officials, the organization will provide resources, training, and technical expertise along the journey.

(PRNewsfoto/E Pluribus Unum)

E Pluribus Unum announced 11 state legislators chosen as 2021 UNUM Fellows

"EPU's UNUM Fellows are on the front lines of shaping America and are passionate to unite and build upon our country's promise, said Managing Director Scott Hutcheson of E Pluribus Unum, "Our research shows that when leaders emphasize equity across race and class, then we begin tearing down the old walls intentionally built to divide us. Our communities, states, and America herself thrives when united and the UNUM Fellows are a part of making us better."

The 2021 E Pluribus Unum Fellows are:

Teri Anulewicz , State Representative of Georgia

Christopher Bell , State Representative of Mississippi

Park Cannon , State Representative of Georgia

Jay Chaudhuri , State Senator of North Carolina

Ashton Clemmons , State Representative of North Carolina

Royce Duplessis , State Representative of Louisiana

Aimee Adatto Freeman , State Representative of Louisiana

Juandalynn Givan , State Representative of Alabama

Harold M. Love, Jr. State Representative of Tennessee

Kim Schofield , State Representative of Georgia

Zakiya Summers , State Representative of Mississippi

Visit www.unumfund.org/fellows to learn more about E Pluribus Unum's UNUM Fellows.

About E Pluribus Unum

E Pluribus Unum (EPU) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to build a more just, equitable, and inclusive South, uprooting the barriers that have long divided the region by race and class. EPU Founder and former President Mitch Landrieu began the organization in 2018 following his terms as Mayor of New Orleans and Lt. Gov of Louisiana. Incubated at Emerson Collective, EPU is focused on changing the divisive narratives that perpetuate systemic and interpersonal racism, cultivating and empowering courageous leaders who are advancing racial equity, and championing transformative policy change. Learn more at www.unumfund.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE E Pluribus Unum