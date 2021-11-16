BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "In the third quarter, we remained steadfast in driving the Company's realignment around our core competencies and unlocking value for our shareholders. As we proceed with our transaction with J&T Express Co., Ltd. (J&T Express China), we are excited about our roadmap ahead to deliver integrated supply chain, freight and global logistics services for our customers."
"Against a challenging backdrop with COVID-19 flare ups, we continued to enhance Best Freight's business capabilities of serving e-commerce customers and leveraging synergies with our Supply Chain Management. Supply Chain Management further strengthened its operations by prioritizing higher margin customers, expanding the OFCs network and leveraging our technologies to deliver quality services. On the Global front, our cross-border and local business in the Southeast Asia region continued to press forward, achieving a 78.7% year-over-year increase in parcel volume for the quarter despite the ongoing pandemic."
"Looking forward, we will continue to synergize among our business units in a strategic, value-creating way and further enhance our integrated logistic service offerings to capture the enormous growth opportunities from e-commerce and the booming demand for integrated supply chain services."
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Revenue for the quarter was RMB6.8 billion, a decrease of 14.6% year over year, as market dynamics weighed on the volume and average selling price for Express and Freight. Our balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The strategic transaction with J&T Express China will significantly improve our liquidity and provide us with financial flexibility to reduce leverage and increase investments, laying a solid foundation for us to return to profitability and a growth trajectory."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS[1]
For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021:
- Revenue was RMB6,812.4 million (US$1,057.3 million), a decrease of 14.6% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average selling price ("ASP") in Express and Freight business segments.
- Gross Loss was RMB505.1 million (US$78.4 million), compared to gross loss of RMB58.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross Loss Margin was 7.4%, decreased by 6.7 percentage points ("ppts") YoY.
- Net Loss was RMB654.9 million (US$101.6 million), compared to a net loss of RMB565.9 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss[2] [3] was RMB684.2 million (US$106.2 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB541.9 million in the same period of 2020.
- Diluted EPS[4] was negative RMB1.65 (US$0.26), compared to negative RMB1.45 in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS[3] [4] was negative RMB1.73 (US$0.27), compared to negative RMB1.39 in the same period of 2020.
- EBITDA[5] was negative RMB451.8 million (US$70.1 million), compared to negative RMB392.6 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA[3][5] was negative RMB481.1 million (US$74.7 million), compared to negative RMB369.5 million in the same period of 2020.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS[6]
BEST Express – During the quarter, parcel volume decreased by 10.9% YoY to 2.1 billion. Gross margin contracted by 7.6 ppts due to a decline in ASP per parcel of 12.0% YoY, partially offset by a decrease in average cost per parcel of 5.5% YoY despite higher oil prices and rising labor costs.
On October 29, 2021, the Company announced to sell its express delivery business in China (the "Business") to J&T Express China, at approximately RMB6.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) enterprise value. The sale does not include any of BEST's other businesses, namely, Supply Chain Management, Freight, UCargo and Global. The consideration to be paid for the Business is subject to certain adjustments and conditions under the terms of a definitive agreement entered into by the parties. This sale is subject to certain closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals, and is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
BEST Freight – During the quarter, the Company continued its effort to grow its e-commerce related transactions. The e-commerce business accounted for 20.4% of total volume compared with 15.9% in the third quarter of 2020. Freight volume decreased by 1.5% YoY and its gross margin was negative 5.4% in the quarter; 6.7 ppts lower YoY primarily due to a 7.5% YoY decline in ASP, offset by a 1.3% YoY decrease in average cost per tonne.
BEST Supply Chain Management – Supply Chain Management remained focused on projects with higher margins and clients with strong credit profiles, while continuing to expand franchised cloud OFC network. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 1.4% YoY to 103.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 27.1% YoY to 68.0 million. The number of franchised OFCs increased by 1.7% YoY to 351.
BEST Global – Global maintained its robust growth in Southeast Asia with improved margin. Despite the continued impact from COVID-19, parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 78.7% to 37.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, with growth rate of 123.0%, 933.2% and 264.5% YoY in Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia respectively. Global's gross margin rose by 4.1 ppts YoY, primarily driven by our growing economies of scale.
Others – For UCargo, as of September 30, 2021, the number of registered drivers on the UCargo mobile app increased by 40.2% YoY to 404,336.
[1] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
[2] Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
[3] See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
[4] Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period.
[5] EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
[6] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
Key Operational Metrics
Three Months Ended
% Change YoY
Express Parcel Volume (in '000)
September
September
September 30,
2021
2020 vs
2021 vs
1,890,842
2,359,773
2,103,200
24.8%
-10.9%
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
1,885
2,464
2,427
30.7%
-1.5%
Supply Chain Management
86,371
102,171
103,638
18.3%
1.4%
Global Parcel Volume in
2,607
20,754
37,082
696.0%
78.7%
UCargo Number of
170
233
218
37.2%
-6.5%
FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
(In '000,
RMB
% of Revenue
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Express
5,090,682
63.8%
3,988,291
618,973
58.5%
(21.7 %)
Freight
1,492,965
18.7%
1,358,305
210,806
19.9%
(9.0%)
Supply Chain
452,691
5.7%
400,551
62,165
5.9%
(11.5 %)
Global
216,017
2.7%
298,267
46,290
4.4%
38.1%
Others[7]
723,784
9.1%
766,969
119,032
11.3%
6.0%
Total Revenue
7,976,139
100.0%
6,812,383
1,057,266
100.0%
(14.6%)
[7] "Others" Segment represents UCargo and Capital business units.
- Express Service Revenue decreased by 21.7% YoY to RMB3,988.3 million (US$619.0 million) from RMB5,090.7 million, primarily due to a 12.0% YoY decrease in ASP per parcel and a 10.9% YoY decrease in parcel volume. The decreases were primarily attributable to competitive market dynamics.
- Freight Service Revenue decreased by 9.0% YoY to RMB1,358.3 million (US$210.8 million) from RMB1,493.0 million, primarily due to a 7.5% decrease in ASP per tonne and a 1.5% YoY decrease in freight volume.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 11.5% YoY to RMB400.6 million (US$62.2 million) from RMB452.7 million, primarily due to discontinuation of service to certain low-margin legacy customers, partially offset by a 1.4% YoY increase in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.
- Global Service Revenue increased by 38.1% YoY to RMB298.3 million (US$46.3 million) from RMB216.0 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia.
- Others Services Revenue increased by 6.0% YoY to RMB767.0 million (US$119.0 million) from RMB723.8 million.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
% of
YoY
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
Express
(5,205,390)
102.3%
(4,384,494)
(680,463)
109.9%
7.6ppts
Freight
(1,473,252)
98.7%
(1,431,988)
(222,241)
105.4%
6.7ppts
Supply Chain
(432,945)
95.6%
(385,443)
(59,820)
96.2%
0.6ppts
Global
(239,653)
110.9%
(318,420)
(49,418)
106.8%
(4.1ppts)
Others
(683,361)
94.4%
(797,136)
(123,714)
103.9%
9.5ppts
Total Cost of Revenue
(8,034,601)
100.7%
(7,317,481)
(1,135,656)
107.4%
6.7ppts
Cost of Revenue was RMB7,317.5 million (US$1,135.7 million) or 107.4% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB8,034.6 million or 100.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2020. The increase of 6.7 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to a decrease in ASP which was partially offset by reduced unit cost for Express and Freight business units.
Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne
Three Months Ended
% Change
(in RMB)
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
YoY
Express:
Average Cost Per Parcel
2.21
2.08
(5.5%)
Average Transportation Cost Per Parcel
0.65
0.59
(9.2%)
Average Labor Cost Per Parcel
0.18
0.21
16.7%
Average Lease Cost Per Parcel
0.10
0.11
10.0%
Average Other Cost Per Parcel
0.10
0.06
(40.0%)
Average Last-mile Cost Per Parcel
1.18
1.11
(5.9%)
Freight:
Average Cost Per Tonne
597.8
590.0
(1.3%)
Gross Loss was RMB505.1 million (US$78.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to gross loss of RMB58.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross Loss Margin was 7.4%.
Operating Expenses
The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.
Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of Revenue
RMB
US$
% of
% of Revenue
Selling, General and
(453,463)
5.7%
(423,424)
(65,714)
6.2%
0.5ppts
Adjusted for
(30,145)
0.4%
(26,984)
(4,188)
0.4%
0.0ppts
Adjusted Selling, General
(423,318)
5.3%
(396,440)
(61,526)
5.8%
0.5ppts
Research and Development
(44,935)
0.5%
(61,159)
(9,492)
0.9%
0.4ppts
Adjusted for SBC Expenses
(2,135)
0.0%
(2,056)
(319)
0.0%
0.0ppts
Adjusted Research and
(42,800)
0.5%
(59,103)
(9,173)
0.9%
0.4ppts
Total Operating Expenses
(498,398)
6.2%
(484,583)
(75,206)
7.1%
0.9ppts
Adjusted for SBC
(32,280)
0.4%
(29,040)
(4,507)
0.4%
0.0ppts
Adjusted Total Operating
(466,118)
5.8%
(455,543)
(70,699)
6.7%
0.9ppts
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB423.4 million (US$65.7 million) or 6.2% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB453.5million or 5.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2020.
Research and Development ("R&D") Expenses were RMB61.2 million (US$9.5 million) or 0.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB44.9 million, or 0.5% of revenue in the same quarter of 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was due to increased employee compensation and benefits.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB29.4 million (US$4.6 million), compared to RMB32.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, RMB0.3 million (US$0.05 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB25.1 million (US$3.9 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss
Net Loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB654.9 million (US$101.6 million), compared to a net loss of RMB565.9 million in the same period of 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), Non-GAAP Net Loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB684.2 million (US$106.2 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB541.9 million in the same period of 2020.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net (loss)/income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 by segment.
Table 5 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income by Segment
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[8]
Total
Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
(471,332)
(157,155)
(24,909)
(66,801)
(84,104)
120,150
(684,151)
[8] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
Diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2021 was negative RMB1.65 (US$0.26), based on a weighted average of 388.5 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This is compared to negative RMB1.45 on a weighted average of 385.4 million diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), Non-GAAP Diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2021 was negative RMB1.73 (US$0.27), compared to negative RMB1.39 in the same period of 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was negative RMB481.1million (US$74.7 million), compared to negative RMB369.5 million in same quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 7.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to negative 4.6% in the same quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 by segment.
Table 6 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[9]
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
(348,474)
(140,422)
(15,984)
(61,820)
(78,491)
164,055
(481,136)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(8.7%)
(10.3%)
(4.0%)
(20.7%)
(10.2%)
-
(7.1%)
[9] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3,378.3 million (US$524.3 million), compared to RMB3,413.3 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was primarily due to net cash used in operations.
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
Net cash used in continuing operating activities was RMB1,157.2 million (US$179.6 million), compared to net cash generated from continuing operating activities of RMB140.9 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to decreased ASP for Express and Freight business segments.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB116.9 million (US$18.1million), or 1.7% of total revenue in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to CAPEX of RMB484.3 million, or 6.1% of total revenue, in the same period of 2020.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 388.7 million ordinary shares outstanding[10]. Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.
[10] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Based on current market conditions and operations, the Company expects its revenue for the full fiscal year of 2021 to be between RMB28 billion and RMB32 billion. This forecast reflects management's current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change.
ABOUT BEST INC.
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST 's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST 's ability to compete effectively; BEST 's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
Express
5,090,682
3,988,291
618,973
13,631,990
11,982,738
1,859,692
Freight
1,492,965
1,358,305
210,806
3,551,074
3,931,359
610,137
Supply Chain Management
452,691
400,551
62,165
1,369,991
1,327,767
206,066
Global
216,017
298,267
46,290
524,305
863,291
133,981
Others
723,784
766,969
119,032
1,662,310
2,578,565
400,187
Total Revenue
7,976,139
6,812,383
1,057,266
20,739,670
20,683,720
3,210,063
Cost of Revenue
Express
(5,205,390)
(4,384,494)
(680,463)
(13,570,902)
(12,854,832)
(1,995,039)
Freight
(1,473,252)
(1,431,988)
(222,241)
(3,532,534)
(3,971,496)
(616,367)
Supply Chain Management
(432,945)
(385,443)
(59,820)
(1,297,689)
(1,245,479)
(193,295)
Global
(239,653)
(318,420)
(49,418)
(602,511)
(912,119)
(141,559)
Others
(683,361)
(797,136)
(123,714)
(1,547,948)
(2,542,866)
(394,647)
Total Cost of Revenue
(8,034,601)
(7,317,481)
(1,135,656)
(20,551,584)
(21,526,792)
(3,340,907)
Gross (Loss)/ Profit
(58,462)
(505,098)
(78,390)
188,086
(843,072)
(130,844)
Selling Expenses
(120,783)
(119,255)
(18,508)
(352,935)
(340,702)
(52,876)
General and Administrative
(332,680)
(304,169)
(47,206)
(888,483)
(957,807)
(148,649)
Research and Development
(44,935)
(61,159)
(9,492)
(137,629)
(175,798)
(27,283)
Total Operating Expenses
(498,398)
(484,583)
(75,206)
(1,379,047)
(1,474,307)
(228,808)
Loss from Operations
(556,860)
(989,681)
(153,596)
(1,190,961)
(2,317,379)
(359,652)
Interest Income
18,106
11,188
1,736
58,106
44,736
6,943
Interest Expense
(46,583)
(48,731)
(7,563)
(121,134)
(142,903)
(22,178)
Foreign Exchange
(7,577)
1,081
168
(7,335)
653
101
Other Income
40,211
391,630
60,780
109,430
738,181
114,564
Other Expense
(6,187)
(19,280)
(2,992)
(22,269)
(47,355)
(7,349)
Loss before Income Tax
(558,890)
(653,793)
(101,467)
(1,174,163)
(1,724,067)
(267,571)
Income Tax Expense
(6,997)
(1,051)
(163)
(15,856)
(2,698)
(419)
Loss before Share of Net
(565,887)
(654,844)
(101,630)
(1,190,019)
(1,726,765)
(267,990)
Share of Net Loss of Equity
(40)
(16)
(2)
(114)
(58)
(9)
Net Loss from continuing
(565,927)
(654,860)
(101,632)
(1,190,133)
(1,726,823)
(267,999)
Net (loss)/income from
(73,582)
4,025
624
(231,027)
(8,804)
(1,365)
Net Loss
(639,509)
(650,835)
(101,008)
(1,421,160)
(1,735,627)
(269,364)
Net Loss from continuing
(5,959)
(12,623)
(1,959)
(20,390)
(23,552)
(3,655)
Net Loss attributable to
(633,550)
(638,212)
(99,049)
(1,400,770)
(1,712,075)
(265,709)
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands)
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,383,317
966,026
149,925
Restricted Cash
2,102,426
1,902,703
295,295
Accounts and Notes Receivables
983,601
903,947
140,290
Inventories
44,133
33,963
5,271
Prepayments and Other Current
3,304,670
3,246,803
503,896
Short–term Investments
268,647
3,233
502
Amounts Due from Related Parties
274,395
146,798
22,783
Lease Rental Receivables
497,127
378,811
58,791
Assets held for sale
509,395
496,811
77,104
Total Current Assets
9,367,711
8,079,095
1,253,857
Non–current Assets
Property and Equipment, Net
4,079,235
4,314,550
669,608
Intangible Assets, Net
12,198
10,217
1,586
Long–term Investments
221,426
174,171
27,031
Goodwill
295,758
295,758
45,901
Non–current Deposits
129,645
130,987
20,329
Other Non–current Assets
543,949
249,748
38,760
Restricted Cash
709,848
506,317
78,579
Lease Rental Receivables
647,678
311,006
48,267
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
3,863,375
3,726,884
578,403
Total non–current Assets
10,503,112
9,719,638
1,508,464
Total Assets
19,870,823
17,798,733
2,762,321
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Securitization Debt
95,149
168,312
26,122
Secured Borrowings
-
171,658
26,641
Convertible Senior Notes held by
-
642,825
99,765
Convertible Senior Notes held by third
-
642,825
99,765
Short–term Bank Loans
3,082,537
1,728,990
268,335
Accounts and Notes Payable
4,144,948
3,840,533
596,041
Income Tax Payable
14,550
1,029
160
Customer Advances and Deposits and
1,526,051
1,402,773
217,707
Accrued Expenses and Other
2,507,917
2,908,613
451,410
Financing Lease Liabilities
1,581
1,374
213
Operating Lease Liabilities
1,032,461
1,079,335
167,510
Amounts Due to Related Parties
35,623
619,616
96,163
Liabilities held for sale
193,432
205,754
31,933
Total Current Liabilities
12,634,249
13,413,637
2,081,765
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
(In Thousands)
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-current Liabilities
Convertible Senior Notes held by
1,617,846
971,042
150,703
Secured Borrowings
-
109,466
16,989
Convertible Senior Notes held by third
642,121
-
-
Operating Lease Liabilities
2,995,173
2,850,987
442,466
Financing Lease Liabilities
2,698
1,695
263
Other Non–current Liabilities
175,584
121,353
18,834
Long-term Bank Loans
78,548
75,918
11,782
Total Non–current Liabilities
5,511,970
4,130,461
641,037
Total Liabilities
18,146,219
17,544,098
2,722,802
Mezzanine Equity:
Convertible Non-controlling Interests
-
184,421
28,622
Total mezzanine equity
-
184,421
28,622
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
25,988
25,988
4,033
Treasury Shares
(211,352)
(126,190)
(19,584)
Additional Paid–In Capital
19,487,232
19,490,101
3,024,816
Statutory Reserves
8,038
5,103
792
Accumulated Deficit
(17,710,964)
(19,420,104)[11]
(3,013,953)
Accumulated Other
151,677
135,637
21,051
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
1,750,619
110,535
17,155
Non-controlling Interests
(26,015)
(40,321)
(6,258)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,724,604
70,214
10,897
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity
19,870,823
17,798,733
2,762,321
[11] Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB9,926,297
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from/(used in)
140,915
(1,157,227)
(179,599)
(335,749)
(1,848,381)
(286,864)
Net cash used in discontinued
(25,564)
(1,019)
(158)
(119,807)
(59,408)
(9,220)
Net cash generated from/(used in)
115,351
(1,158,246)
(179,757)
(455,556)
(1,907,789)
(296,084)
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(540,706)
1,054,911
163,720
(709,472)
1,403,281
217,786
Net cash generated from/(used in)
1,047
-
-
646
(217)
(34)
Net cash (used in) /generated
(539,659)
1,054,911
163,720
(708,826)
1,403,064
217,752
Net cash generated from/(used in)
421,217
59,389
9,217
1,933,283
(18,525)
(2,875)
Net cash used in discontinued
(50,000)
-
-
(195,000)
(280,000)
(43,455)
Net cash generated from /(used
371,217
59,389
9,217
1,738,283
(298,525)
(46,330)
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash,
(106,521)
3,895
604
(81,332)
(26,520)
(4,116)
Net (decrease)/increase in Cash
(159,612)
(40,051)
(6,216)
492,569
(829,770)
(128,778)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
4,609,396
3,419,402
530,683
3,957,215
4,209,121
653,245
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
4,449,784
3,379,351
524,467
4,449,784
3,379,351
524,467
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents,
1,404
4,305
668
1,404
4,305
668
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
4,448,380
3,375,046
523,799
4,448,380
3,375,046
523,799
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
Table 7 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[12]
Total
Net (Loss)/Profit
(473,788)
(160,060)
(27,069)
(68,869)
(84,829)
159,755
(654,860)
Add:
Depreciation &
122,858
16,733
9,055
4,981
4,431
6,363
164,421
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
-
48,731
48,731
Income Tax
-
-
(130)
-
1,182
(1)
1,051
Subtract:
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
-
(11,188)
(11,188)
EBITDA
(350,930)
(143,327)
(18,144)
(63,888)
(79,216)
203,660
(451,845)
Add:
Share-based
2,456
2,905
2,160
2,068
725
19,038
29,352
Subtract:
Gain from
-
-
-
-
-
(58,643)
(58,643)
Adjusted EBITDA
(348,474)
(140,422)
(15,984)
(61,820)
(78,491)
164,055
(481,136)
Adjusted EBITDA
(8.7%)
(10.3%)
(4.0%)
(20.7%)
(10.2%)
-
(7.1%)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[13]
Total
Net Loss
(291,365)
(56,027)
(39,729)
(66,984)
(35,077)
(76,745)
(565,927)
Add:
Depreciation &
98,294
16,357
10,120
4,320
1,773
7,005
137,869
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
-
46,583
46,583
Income Tax
1,616
-
-
(273)
5,654
-
6,997
Subtract:
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
-
(18,106)
(18,106)
EBITDA
(191,455)
(39,670)
(29,609)
(62,937)
(27,650)
(41,263)
(392,584)
Add:
Share-based
3,712
2,702
2,948
2,238
935
20,374
32,909
Subtract:
Gain from
-
-
-
-
-
(9,838)
(9,838)
Adjusted EBITDA
(187,743)
(36,968)
(26,661)
(60,699)
(26,715)
(30,727)
(369,513)
Adjusted EBITDA
(3.7%)
(2.5%)
(5.9%)
(28.1%)
(3.7%)
-
(4.6%)
[12] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
[13] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net (loss)/income, non-GAAP net (loss)/income margin for the periods indicated:
Table 8 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[14]
Total
Net (Loss)/Profit
(473,788)
(160,060)
(27,069)
(68,869)
(84,829)
159,755
(654,860)
Add:
Share-based
2,456
2,905
2,160
2,068
725
19,038
29,352
Subtract:
Gain from
-
-
-
-
-
(58,643)
(58,643)
Non-GAAP Net
(471,332)
(157,155)
(24,909)
(66,801)
(84,104)
120,150
(684,151)
Non-GAAP Net
Margin
(11.8%)
(11.6%)
(6.2%)
(22.4%)
(11.0%)
-
(10.0%)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In RMB'000)
Express
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated[15]
Total
Net Profit/(Loss)
(291,365)
(56,027)
(39,729)
(66,984)
(35,077)
(76,745)
(565,927)
Add:
Share-based
3,712
2,702
2,948
2,238
935
20,374
32,909
Amortization of
-
-
-
916
-
-
916
Subtract:
Gain from
-
-
-
-
-
(9,838)
(9,838)
Non-GAAP Net
(287,653)
(53,325)
(36,781)
(63,830)
(34,142)
(66,209)
(541,940)
Non-GAAP Net
Margin
(5.7%)
(3.6%)
(8.1%)
(29.5%)
(4.7%)
-
(6.8%)
[14] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
[15] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for the periods indicated:
Table 9 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2021
(In '000)
RMB
US$
RMB
US$
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
(642,237)
(99,673)
(1,703,271)
(264,344)
Add:
Share-based Compensation
29,352
4,556
90,052
13,976
Subtract:
Gain from appreciation of
(58,643)
(9,101)
(64,205)
(9,964)
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to
(671,528)
(104,218)
(1,677,424)
(260,332)
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
Diluted
388,538,709
388,538,709
387,814,480
387,814,480
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
388,538,709
388,538,709
387,814,480
387,814,480
Diluted EPS
(1.65)
(0.26)
(4.39)
(0.68)
Add:
Non-GAAP adjustment to net
(0.08)
(0.01)
0.06
0.01
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
(1.73)
(0.27)
(4.33)
(0.67)
