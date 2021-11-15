Topo Chico Hard Seltzer® Debuts Glass Bottles

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molson Coors Beverage Company is giving Topo Chico Hard Seltzer drinkers something new to look forward to this holiday season with the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer glass bottles. Starting today, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's most popular flavor, Strawberry Guava, will begin to appear on shelves in iconic, 12-oz glass bottles in select markets across the country, including in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and the Chicagoland area.

Molson Coors releases Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in glass bottles

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than surprising our biggest fans with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in glass bottles," said Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "There's something incredibly special about drinking Topo Chico Hard Seltzer straight from the bottle and we can't wait for drinkers to pop something with a bit more character this season and beyond."

Available in single-flavor, 12-packs, each bottle contains 4.7% alcohol by volume and 100 calories per 12-oz bottle. Fans will also be able to enjoy Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in glass bottles even after the holidays, as the hard seltzer glass bottles will now be sold in key markets year-round, alongside Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's four-flavor variety pack, which features Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango cans.

The debut of glass bottles concludes a jam-packed launch year for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which will be quickly followed in 2022 by the national expansion of the four-flavor canned variety pack in January and the launch of the Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer variety pack in the spring. The bottles also represent the first time Molson Coors is producing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in-house, at its Fort Worth facility, where it has invested millions to upgrade its hard-seltzer production capabilities.

"From Molson Coors' limited launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer earlier this year to the announcement of U.S. national expansion and Canadian launch in 2022, to offering the product in cans and now in glass bottles, it has been a great year for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer," said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "We are excited about the glass bottle launch as a premium way for people to experience the crisp finish of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer."

For more information about Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, including innovation news and product locator, visit topochicohardseltzerusa.com and follow @topochicohardseltzerusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @topochicohard on Twitter.

