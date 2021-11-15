Haldex invites institutional investors, financial analysts, and financial media to a Capital Markets Day on December 9, 2021.

Invitation to Haldex's Capital Markets Day 2021 Haldex invites institutional investors, financial analysts, and financial media to a Capital Markets Day on December 9, 2021.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Markets Day will be held at Strandvägen 7A in Stockholm, Sweden and will begin at 2.00 pm (CET).

The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to outline Haldex's long term strategy and to provide an overview of the financial position and sustainability initiatives. Presentations will be held by Jean-Luc Desire, President and CEO, Lottie Saks, CFO, and Nicola Gregory, EVP Operations. The program will end with a Q&A session followed by a mingle and is expected to end at 4.00 pm (CET).

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/CMD2021

Please register by December 1.

The Capital Markets Day will also be streamed live and a recording will be available after the event on the Haldex website.

For additional information, contact:

Jenny Boström, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 418 47 60 00

Email: ir@haldex.com

