Dollarama to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, covering the period from August 2, 2021 to October 31, 2021, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tujy95wx Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484 Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation Number: 4615675 Webcast replay will be available until December 7, 2022 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,381 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador and Guatemala and up to the equivalent of US$4.00 in local currency in Colombia and Peru through its 294 conveniently located stores.

View original content:

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.