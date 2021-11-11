Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai esports team EDG wins 2021 LoL World Championship

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDward Gaming (EDG), an esports club from Jing'an District of Shanghai, east China, won the 2021 League of Legend (LoL) World Championship in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland on November 6.

The team from the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) defeated another seeded team DWG KIA (DK) from League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) with a thrilling 3-2 result, bringing an end to the season 11 (S11) global finals of League of Legends and taking home its third League of Legend championship.

EDG is headquartered in Lingshi Road of Jing'an District, where a number of leading esports teams such as Gen.G, LGE, and WB gather together with many esports-related companies and corporate headquarters.

In the first half of 2021, the Pearl River Creative Center in which the EDG is located, has been selected into the first batch of sports industry clusters in Shanghai.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Jing'an District will attach importance to developing the esports center in Lingshi Road by boosting the entire esports industry including R&D, contests, transaction, live-streaming, and training, in a bid to turn itself as a core factor in crafting Shanghai into the global esports capital.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324776.html

View original content:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road