Wix Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, highlighted by revenue and collections results ahead of expectations. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its revenue and collections outlook for the full year. Please visit the Wix investor relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q3'21 Shareholder Update.

"Our business outperformed our expectations this quarter as we saw improvements in the business environment. Our users are still navigating a great deal of uncertainty, but we believe the impacts have lessened. Despite this volatility, we delivered outstanding results." said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We continue to layer on new monetization opportunities, and I have never been more excited about what we have coming down the pipeline."

Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix, also added, "This quarter we recorded collections from several new B2B partnerships, most notably the technology alliance with Vistaprint that we announced in August. Companies like Vistaprint are approaching us because they know that our brand and technology platform can bring massive value to their users. We believe these B2B partnerships will deliver sustainable growth over many years to come due to the ongoing financial benefits of renewals, additional new subscriptions above and beyond the agreement, and business solutions such as Ascend or Wix Payments."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "Outperformance this quarter was driven by better than expected new user additions, conversion of new users to subscriptions and average collections per subscription. We are increasing our revenue and collections guidance for FY 2021 to reflect the improvements we are experiencing."

Q3'21 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $320.8 million , up 26% y/y

Creative Subscriptions ARR as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 was $992.3 million , up 18% y/y

Total collections in the third quarter of 2021 were $373.3 million , up 33% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2021 was 62%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 63%

GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $16.7 million , or $0.28 per fully diluted share outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $(11.9) million , or $(0.21) per share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.3 million , while capital expenditures totaled $13.0 million , leading to free cash flow of $(8.7) million

Financial Outlook

Due to the improvements we have experienced, we are increasing our collections and revenue guidance for FY 2021.

We are also increasing our investment in marketing in Q4 due to the business improvements we have experienced. This increase in our investment in marketing is a positive sign -- we are still experiencing the same returns in accordance with our TROI thresholds, but we are able to increase our investment as the top of the funnel increases. In addition, the US dollar to Israeli Shekel exchange rate has become a more significant headwind to our operating expenses. For these reasons, we are reducing our FCF guidance for the full year.

We are introducing fourth quarter 2021 guidance as follows:



Q4'21 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $324 - 333 million

15 - 18% Collections $348 - 372 million

14 - 21%

We are updating our full year 2021 guidance as follows:



Updated FY 2021

Outlook

Y/Y growth

Prior FY 2021 Outlook Revenue $1,265 - 1,274 million

28 - 29%

$1,255 - 1,270 million Collections $1,415 - 1,439 million

28 - 31%

$1,400 - 1,435 million Free Cash Flow

(excluding capex for

future Wix HQ office

build out) $45 - 50 million

NM

$60 - 65 million Free Cash Flow $22 - 27 million

NM

$35 - 40 million

About Wix.com Ltd.





Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 215 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kyiv, Kraków, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Me trics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Collections include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by registered users as well as cash we collect for payments and additional products and services, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and a majority of the additional products and services are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfil our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) and unrealized gain on equity investments and provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as ameans to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from partnership agreements. Finally, Wix discusses GPV. GPV includes the total value, in US dollars, of transactions facilitated by our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the annual and quarterly guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our ability to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, including third-party products offered within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that long-term agreements with partners will become a more significant part of our business in the future and that the expected accounts receivable from such long term partners agreement will ultimately be received; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including new partners; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; the integration and performance of acquisitions; risks relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase plan; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the anticipated GPV on our platform, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; changes to technologies used in our solutions; any regulatory investigations or litigation; our expectations regarding changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP





(In thousands, except loss per share data)







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue













Creative Subscriptions $ 202,996

$ 241,303

$ 569,711

$ 703,630 Business Solutions 51,184

79,494

136,515

237,685

254,180

320,797

706,226

941,315















Cost of Revenue













Creative Subscriptions 43,361

57,813

117,261

171,830 Business Solutions 36,479

64,716

95,131

187,950

79,840

122,529

212,392

359,780















Gross Profit 174,340

198,268

493,834

581,535















Operating expenses:













Research and development 84,473

109,323

230,653

308,608 Selling and marketing 113,092

119,991

328,581

387,467 General and administrative 26,515

38,917

76,482

112,722 Total operating expenses 224,080

268,231

635,716

808,797 Operating loss (49,740)

(69,963)

(141,882)

(227,262) Financial income (expenses), net (7,298)

111,917

(9,492)

288,811 Other income 25

87

84

193 Income (loss) before taxes on income (57,013)

42,041

(151,290)

61,742 Taxes on income (171)

25,374

2,441

67,932 Net income (loss) $ (56,842)

$ 16,667

$ (153,731)

$ (6,190)















Basic net income (loss) per share $ (1.03)

$ 0.29

$ (2.85)

$ (0.11) Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 55,356,961

57,313,747

53,963,584

56,970,641















Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.03)

$ 0.28

$ (2.85)

$ (0.11) Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 55,356,961

60,549,853

53,963,584

56,970,641

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2021 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,858

$ 287,167 Short term deposits 577,138

541,324 Restricted cash and deposit 925

6,960 Marketable securities 289,927

417,136 Trade receivables 23,670

27,988 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,666

36,373 Total current assets 1,101,184

1,316,948







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 35,863

53,414 Marketable securities 536,877

470,148 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 87,680

23,922 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 43,516

89,975 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,406

100,728 Total long-term assets 792,342

738,187







Total assets $ 1,893,526

$ 2,055,135







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 79,881

$ 89,330 Employees and payroll accruals 70,814

76,379 Deferred revenues 373,521

436,306 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,429

87,499 Operating lease liabilities 22,336

30,849 Total current liabilities 616,981

720,363







Long term deferred revenues 50,867

60,336 Long term deferred tax liability 15,343

79,718 Convertible notes, net 834,440

921,676 Long term operating lease liabilities 74,187

77,288 Total long term liabilities 974,837

1,139,018







Total liabilities 1,591,818

1,859,381







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 107

110 Additional paid-in capital 862,134

916,966 Treasury Stock -

(199,997) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,406

1,277 Accumulated deficit (569,939)

(522,602) Total shareholders' equity 301,708

195,754







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,893,526

$ 2,055,135

Wix.com Ltd.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (56,842)

$ 16,667

$ (153,731)

$ (6,190) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 3,712

3,595

10,821

10,405 Amortization 826

3,045

1,958

4,490 Share based compensation expenses 38,922

53,070

104,607

150,097 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,594

1,297

18,543

4,000 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (36)

(57)

26

(105) Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 1,222

1,796

1,939

6,201 Gain on equity securities -

(110,855)

-

(184,041) Deferred income taxes, net (1,696)

21,111

(3,417)

61,214 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 3,907

5,907

13,353

18,967 Changes in operating lease liabilities (3,377)

(6,062)

(13,194)

(19,675) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (4,329)

1,430

(5,946)

(3,871) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (7,183)

(652)

(28,788)

(101,497) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (3,331)

6,727

31,643

5,699 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 14,014

(628)

37,708

12,519 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 26,761

5,336

89,424

70,768 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,350

2,596

14,553

15,663 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,514

4,323

119,499

44,644 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 175,000

269,000

201,225

447,015 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (309,210)

(245,000)

(447,210)

(417,131) Investment in marketable securities (468,473)

-

(698,641)

- Proceeds from marketable securities 45,104

80,909

200,015

261,568 Purchase of property and equipment (4,928)

(12,604)

(13,135)

(22,981) Capitalization of software development costs (206)

(426)

(338)

(1,017) Investment in other long-term assets -

-

(5,643)

- Proceeds from equity securities -

18,771

-

18,771 Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash -

189

(6,626)

(42,614) Purchases of investments in privately held companies -

(2,000)

(785)

(3,500) Net cash used in investing activities (562,713)

108,839

(771,138)

240,111 FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 9,418

11,752

28,705

33,554 Purchase of treasury stock -

(200,000)

-

(200,000) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 575,000

-

575,000

- Payments of debt issuance costs (15,713)

-

(15,713)

- Purchase of capped call (46,000)

-

(46,000)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 522,705

(188,248)

541,992

(166,446) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (15,494)

(75,086)

(109,647)

118,309 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 173,950

362,253

268,103

168,858 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 158,456

$ 287,167

$ 158,456

$ 287,167

















Wix.com Ltd.





KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 202,996

241,303

569,711

703,630 Business Solutions 51,184

79,494

136,515

237,685 Total Revenue $ 254,180

$ 320,797

$ 706,226

$ 941,315















Creative Subscriptions 228,327

292,737

654,820

823,841 Business Solutions 52,614

80,560

140,830

243,426 Total Collections $ 280,941

$ 373,297

$ 795,650

$ 1,067,267















Free Cash Flow $ 19,380

$ (8,707)

$ 106,026

$ 20,646 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 20,159

$ 1,663

$ 107,696

$ 34,048 Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 840,512

$ 992,295

840,512

992,295































Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 254,180

$ 320,797

$ 706,226

$ 941,315 Change in deferred revenues 26,761

5,336

89,424

70,768 Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

47,164

-

55,184 Collections $ 280,941

$ 373,297

$ 795,650

$ 1,067,267

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenue $ 202,996

$ 241,303

$ 569,711

$ 703,630 Change in deferred revenues 25,331

4,270

85,109

65,027 Change in unbilled contractual obligations -

47,164

-

55,184 Creative Subscriptions Collections $ 228,327

$ 292,737

$ 654,820

$ 823,841

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenue $ 51,184

$ 79,494

$ 136,515

$ 237,685 Change in deferred revenues 1,430

1,066

4,315

5,741 Business Solutions Collections $ 52,614

$ 80,560

$ 140,830

$ 243,426































Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF COHORT COLLECTIONS





(In millions)







Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2020

2021























Q1 Cohort revenues 31

39







Q1 Change in deferred revenues 19

21







Q1 Cohort collections $ 50

$ 60









Wix.com Ltd.





TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP





(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 2,455

$ 4,057

$ 5,955

$ 11,367 Research and development 20,312

26,250

54,713

74,028 Selling and marketing 6,108

8,715

16,071

24,370 General and administrative 10,047

14,048

27,868

40,332 Total share based compensation expenses 38,922

53,070

104,607

150,097 (2) Amortization 826

3,045

1,958

4,490 (3) Acquisition related expenses 1,489

2,579

4,125

6,635 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,594

1,297

18,543

4,000 (5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) -

341

1,489

1,372 (6) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments -

(112,165)

-

(284,026) (7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) (5)

1,745

427

4,698 (8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments -

21,480

-

61,008 Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 48,826

$ (28,608)

$ 131,149

$ (51,726)

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT





(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 174,340

$ 198,268

$ 493,834

$ 581,535 Share based compensation expenses 2,455

4,057

5,955

11,367 Acquisition related expenses 200

108

505

387 Amortization 226

930

226

1,385 Non GAAP Gross Profit 177,221

203,363

500,520

594,674















Non GAAP Gross margin 70%

63%

71%

63%

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 159,635

$ 183,490

$ 452,450

$ 531,800 Share based compensation expenses 1,947

2,947

4,754

8,420 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 161,582

186,437

457,204

540,220















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 80%

77%

80%

77%

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 14,705

$ 14,778

$ 41,384

$ 49,735 Share based compensation expenses 508

1,110

1,201

2,947 Acquisition related expenses 200

108

505

387 Amortization 226

930

226

1,385 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 15,639

16,926

43,316

54,454















Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 31%

21%

32%

23%

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (49,740)

$ (69,963)

$ (141,882)

$ (227,262) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 38,922

53,070

104,607

150,097 Amortization 826

3,045

1,958

4,490 Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) -

341

1,489

1,372 Acquisition related expenses 1,489

2,579

4,125

6,635 Total adjustments $ 41,237

$ 59,035

$ 112,179

$ 162,594















Non GAAP operating income (loss) $ (8,503)

$ (10,928)

$ (29,703)

$ (64,668)

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE





(In thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net loss $ (56,842)

$ 16,667

$ (153,731)

$ (6,190) Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 48,826

(28,608)

131,149

(51,726) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (8,016)

$ (11,941)

$ (22,582)

$ (57,916)















Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ (0.14)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.42)

$ (1.02) Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 55,356,961

57,313,747

53,963,584

56,970,641

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,514

$ 4,323

$ 119,499

$ 44,644 Capital expenditures, net (5,134)

(13,030)

(13,473)

(23,998) Free Cash Flow $ 19,380

$ (8,707)

$ 106,026

$ 20,646















Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out 779

10,370

1,670

13,402 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 20,159

$ 1,663

$ 107,696

$ 34,048

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 55,356,961

57,313,747

53,963,584

56,970,641 Effect of dilutive securities (included in the effect of dilutive securities is the assumed

conversion of employee stock options, employee RSUs and the Notes) -

3,236,106

-

- Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 55,356,961

60,549,853

53,963,584

56,970,641















The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 4,741,271

672,240

4,741,271

4,699,390 Restricted share units 2,109,920

675,134

2,109,920

1,921,287 Convertible Notes (if-converted) 4,530,284

3,969,514

4,530,284

3,969,514

66,738,436

65,866,741

65,345,059

67,560,832

