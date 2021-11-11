SuperCom Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021").

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Compared to the average results of third and fourth quarter 20201):

Revenue increased to $3,108 million from $2,487 million

Gross margin increased to 34.9% from 27.3%.

Cash and cash equivalents at end of Q3 2021 was $6.3 million

Working Capital at end Q3 2021 was $ 23.9 million

Recent Business Highlights:

On July 2021 , launched a new project in California, USA valued at up to $4 million over up to 5 years to provide Juvenile programming and rehabilitation services.

Won new project with probation department in California, USA valued at up to $1 million , providing rehabilitation services with an emphasis on employment services for women supporting those reentering the community from periods of incarceration. Project is expected to launch before the end of 2021.

Won and launched new project in California, USA valued at up to $240,000 per year, providing Juvenile Programing and Rehabilitative Services for out of custody juvenile programming.

Won $3.6 million national electronic monitoring project in Finland , through a competitive national RFP process, and scoring high ly by offering SuperCom's proprietary PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite.

Experienced an increase in market activity in SuperCom's IOT segment, resulting in new proposal submissions, RFPs and interest in SuperCom's proprietary IOT segment technology and service offerings in Europe and the USA .

Opened a new office in Kentucky , with new sales, sales support and tech support resources tailored to SuperCom's unique offerings for the USA market.

Launched new HR programs to attract top talent and are actively recruiting and building world class engineering teams to build SuperCom's next generation tracking and monitoring products.

Released new generations and capabilities to SuperCom's smartphone-based monitoring products and solutions including support for new OS and mobile phone architectures

Revenue in the USA continued to grow and revenues in Africa continued to decline, consistent with SuperCom's business plan to shift focus from Africa to the USA and Europe .

Management Commentary:

"We are encouraged by our accomplishments in the third quarter which further demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy to expand our footprint and positioning in our niche market of IOT tracking solutions for the public safety market. During the quarter, we had two new wins in California, USA for our offerings and launched another sizable project in California as well valued at up to $4 million. In Europe we won another national electronic monitoring project in Finland, valued at $3.6 million and have seen an increase in RFP activity with release of some government restrictions related to COVID. This can allow us to continue with consistent new electronic monitoring project wins on top of the over 30 new project wins we've had in this space in recent years. Incremental revenues from these contracts offset declines from our legacy business of electronic identification mainly in Africa. We've been able to replace those legacy revenues with new customer revenues in the USA and Europe, per our long-term strategy, and in-addition generate growth this quarter," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"The momentum we are seeing in our IoT Tracking segment is driven on one hand by correctional institutions looking for alternative solutions for the challenges associated with overpopulated prisons. And on the other hand, by our proprietary technology offerings which score highly on competitive tenders and help us displace incumbent vendors in countries around the world. Our electronic monitoring solutions address the challenges related to overcrowding, provide substantial cost savings, and reduce recidivism among offenders promoting public safety in communities around the world," continued Ordan.

"We believe our investments in research and development, as well as in sales and marketing, are paying off as we are seeing continued interest in our IoT products, which we expect will drive continued growth in the long-term. While the sales cycles for these contract wins can be long, the resulting business typically lasts for years, providing steady streams of recurring revenue. We are confident that we will continue to see a healthy amount of new projects and wins in the space as we continue gaining market share and expanding our footprint," Ordan concluded.

1 SuperCom was not required to and did not report its Q3 2020 financial results and accordingly, comparable Q3 2020 financial results are not available without unreasonable effort and expense. In order to provide a reasonable comparison, an average of the Company's financial quarterly results for its third and fourth quarters of 2020 is presented.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimate financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release of operating results also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's on-going core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. However, such measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the schedules attached to this release.

[Tables to follow]

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020



Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

5,246

3,137 Restricted bank deposits

1,035

815 Trade receivable, net

14,387

12,427 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,507

876 Inventories, net

3,966

2,404









Total current assets

31,424

24,942









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Severance pay funds

391

531 Deferred tax long term

204

204 Customer Contracts

1,015

1,250 Software and other IP

2,561

2,677 Other Asset, net

2,334

2,343 Goodwill

7,026

7,026 Property & equipment, net

1,668

1,371 Total long-term assets:

15,199

15,402









Total Assets

46,623

40,344









CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term loans and other

1,004

7,204 Trade payables

2,010

2,860 Employees and payroll accruals

2,256

2,627 Related parties

164

1,749 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,531

4,393 Deferred revenues ST

514

766 Short-term liability for future earn-out

-

-









Total current liabilities

7,479

19,598









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term bank loan

29,510

14,952 Accrued severance pay

499

656 Related Parties

-

- Deferred tax liability

170

170 Deferred revenues

49

49









Total long-term liabilities

30,228

15,827









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

1,928

1,397 Additional paid-in capital

97,025

88,853 Accumulated deficit

(90,037)

(85,331)









Total shareholders' equity

8,916

4,919









Total liabilities and equity 46,623

40,344

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Average of Q3

and Q4 20202











REVENUES 3,108 2,487 COST OF REVENUES (2,022) (1,808)





GROSS PROFIT 1,086 679





OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development 625 700 Selling and marketing 457 374 General and administrative 1,107 1,310 Other expense (income), net 689 552





Total operating expenses 2,878 2,936





OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (1,792) (2,257) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET (647) (1,486)





LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (2,439) (3,743) INCOME TAX EXPENSE - (2)





NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (2,439) (3,745)

2 SuperCom was not required to and did not report its Q3 2020 financial results and

accordingly, comparable Q3 2020 financial results are not available without

unreasonable effort and expense. In order to provide a reasonable comparison, an

average of the Company's financial quarterly results for its third and fourth quarters

of 2020 is presented.

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

September 30, 2021

Unaudited







GAAP gross profit 1,086 Amortization of Software and IP 88 Non-GAAP gross profit 1,174



GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) (1,792) Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand 380 Foreign Currency Loss 538 One-time expense related to settlement of old dispute 689



Non-GAAP operating profit(loss) (185) GAAP net Loss (2,439) Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand 380 Foreign Currency Loss 538 Income tax expense(benefit) - One-time expense related to settlement of old dispute 689



Non-GAAP net Profit (Loss) (832) Non- GAAP EPS Shares used in calculation: Basic and Diluted $ (0.03) 26,234,102 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (2,439) Income tax expense (benefit) - Financial expenses (income), net 647 Depreciation and Amortization 512 Foreign Currency Loss 538 One-time expense related to settlement of old dispute 689 EBITDA * (53)

* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation, and amortization.

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Unaudited











REVENUES

9,233 COST OF REVENUES

(4,691)





GROSS PROFIT

4,542





OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development

1,871 Selling and marketing

1,204 General and administrative

2,913 Other expense (income), net

689





Total operating expenses

6,677





OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

(2,135) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET

(2,566)





LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX

(4,701) INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(5)





NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(4,706)

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended



September 30, 2021



Unaudited











GAAP gross profit

4,542 Amortization of Software and IP

264 Non-GAAP gross profit

4,806





GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

(2,135) Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand

1,135 One time inventory write off

34 Foreign Currency Loss

1,195 One-time expense related to settlement of old dispute

689





Non-GAAP operating profit(loss)

918





GAAP net Loss

(4,706) Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand

1,135 One time inventory write off

34 Foreign Currency Loss

1,195 Income tax expense(benefit)

5 One-time expense related to settlement of old dispute

689





Non-GAAP net Profit (Loss)

(1,648)





NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(4,706) Income tax expense (benefit)

5 Financial expenses (income), net

2,566 Depreciation and Amortization

1,501 One time inventory write-off

34 Foreign Currency Loss

1,195 One-time expense related to settlement of old dispute

689 EBITDA *

1,284

* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

