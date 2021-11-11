STATSports And American Soccer Stars Level Up On And Off-The-Field, Introducing 'Apex Athlete Series' GPS Sports Tracker And App, Where Every Player Has A Chance To Train And Play Like The Pros

Company Launches First-Ever U.S. Advertising Campaign "Make Yourself Impossible To Ignore", Featuring Inaugural Roster of American Athlete Investor Ambassadors, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Timothy Weah, Tyler Adams and Caden Clark

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STATSports, the world's leading company in GPS performance data, launches their first ever US Ad Campaign for their FIFA-approved sport tracking device, the Apex Athlete Series ($299.99).

The technology measures athlete performance across 16 key metrics such as max speed, high speed running, high intensity distance, step balance, sprints, stress load and more. To support the launch, STATSports have unveiled its first-ever U.S. advertising campaign, as part of the company's commitment to growing market share in America.

Under the banner of "Make Yourself Impossible To Ignore" – STATSports' inaugural roster of American athlete investor ambassadors are featured pushing themselves to the next level, training in the Apex Athlete Series pod and vest, using the product's comprehensive, real-time data and statistics.

Proudly representing American soccer domestically and abroad, the athlete investor ambassadors are a mix of decorated FIFA Women's World Cup champions, seasoned veterans, global stars, and rising talent such as Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Timothy Weah (Lille), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls).

All the players are familiar with STATSports, as the company is a long-time supplier to the United States Soccer Federation, NWSL, MLS, USL, college, and high school clubs.

Another key element to this campaign is showcasing the updated STATSports Apex Athletes Series app, where players of all levels can now see how their metrics compare against the pros, by building their very own Pro Score.

With the holiday season fast approaching, the campaign launches on November 14 across print, digital, and TV - with the intention of keeping STATSports top-of-mind for gift-giving, and to appear on wish lists for the athlete in every family.

"It's great to see soccer grow in innovative ways, because companies and technologies like STATSports did not exist when I first started playing," says Megan Rapinoe. "As an investor and ambassador, I will work closely with STATSports to make the sport more data-driven in ways that can better inform and elevate coaches and players. STATSports has the potential to influence our national team selection process, and even identify future stars of the game."

"I'm constantly reviewing my own performance data to keep me in top form, and STATSports has become my essential training companion," says Alex Morgan. "In addition, I love that our next generation of soccer players readily has access to this type of technology, giving them a much better advantage to develop and improve their game. I wish STATSports was around when I first started playing soccer!"

"Having played overseas for most of my career, I have seen STATSports become synonymous with soccer, in their process of outfitting many top European clubs," says Timothy Weah. "I'm excited to join as an investor and ambassador, and help STATSports expand across America. There is still a lot of undiscovered talent, and I believe STATSports can help identify high-potential players through its data and analytics."

"Every player - amateur or pro - is looking for an edge over the competition, and STATSports has empowered me with that necessary information to break down factors of my game," says Tyler Adams. "With every training session, I become more and more reliant on STATSports data, which allows me to make real-time adjustments in preparation for, and also during, match days."

"STATSports has helped me tremendously, and its data has played a central role in my performance, capacity and recovery as a player," says Caden Clark. "After getting COVID, STATSports helped me efficiently return to the game in a safe and successful manner. Also, numbers don't lie! Not only does STATSports provide true metrics and indicators that measure my individual performance, but it also helps collectively assess our team performance overall."

