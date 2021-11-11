Ocean Casino Resort Announces Partnership With Interactive Gaming And Sports Betting Company, Elys Game Technology

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort today announced a new partnership, scheduled to begin in March 2022, with interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, USBookmaking, a subsidiary of Elys Game Technology, Corp. Known as an innovative sports wagering enterprise, USBookmaking are planned to provide Ocean's trading management services and future retail solution, pending regulatory approval from New Jersey's gaming regulators.

Logo: Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Resort Casino)

"We are excited to partner with USBookmaking to capitalize on their expertise, offering a best-in-class experience," said Bill Callahan, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Ocean Casino Resort. "As Ocean continues to strengthen its position within Atlantic City, the addition of a renowned organization such as USBookmaking should only serve to bolster our land-based wagering product."

"USBookmaking looks forward to deepening its relationship with Ocean over the next several years. The combination of Ocean's knowledge of the Atlantic City players' market and our collective 125+ years of sports wagering experience make for a formidable recipe for success," said Vic Salerno, President of USBookmaking. "The Atlantic City market may be competitive, but with Ocean as our partner, USBookmaking is more than ready to take on the challenge."

USBookmaking is a subsidiary of Elys Game Technology, Corp. Elys is currently operational in both online and retail channels throughout Italy via approximately 1,200 web-shops and is now live in North America with 6 tribal casino customers. Elys is planning to process applications to offer sports wagering through its leading-edge betting platform in the U.S. and Canada to large and small casinos as well as independent business venues. The commencement of betting transactions at Ocean is subject to US Bookmaking and Elys obtaining the required platform certification and Casino Service Industry Enterprise License from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

"We are delighted to partner with Ocean to offer a highly entertaining and competitive sports wagering product," stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology. "Our cutting-edge technology built in the competitive European market, coupled with the extensive experience of our USBookmaking team represents our capability of deploying our North American go-to-market strategy in a wide range of assignments including large premier casino resorts such as Ocean. We are just starting our global expansion plan and fully expect to see rapid adoption of our advanced Elys Gameboard betting technology in the United States and Canada in the coming months."

Following this partnership announcement, details about a new entertainment experience at Ocean are planned to be unveiled next year. Ocean recently announced a resort reinvestment of more than $75 million over the next year, featuring the highly anticipated addition of more than 460 guest rooms and suites. This comes on the heels of Ocean's 2021 property improvements, including a redesigned casino floor with new high limit experiences.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2021" awards, features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,720 slot machines; 108 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.:

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on Elys' corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find Elys on Twitter: @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the addition of USBookmaking bolstering Ocean Casino Resort's land-based wagering product, USBookmaking deepening its relationship Ocean Casino Resort over the next several years, the rapid adoption of the Company's advanced Elys Gameboard betting technology in the United States and Canada over the coming months and plans to process applications to offer sports wagering through the Company's leading-edge betting platform in the U.S. and Canada to large and small casinos as well as independent business venues. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to deepen its relationship Ocean Casino Resort and bolster its land-based wagering product over the next several years, the Company's ability to roll-out its Elys Gameboard betting technology in the United States and Canada over the coming months as planned, the Company's ability to offer sports wagering through its betting platform in the U.S. and Canada to large and small casinos as well as independent business venues, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort