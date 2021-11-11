Milgard commodity manager credits 30-year military career for job success

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Hewitt, commodity manager at Milgard Windows & Doors, served in the Army and Army Reserve for 30 years and credits his job success on what he learned in the military.

"A lot of what I did in the military is similar to what I do now. Get the right stuff to the right places." Jon Hewitt

"For 30 years, it was a great experience that I'm very proud of," says Hewitt, who retired with the rank of colonel. "If I had to, I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Hewitt was deployed overseas three times during his military career, serving in Desert Shield/Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. At the time of his retirement, he was deputy commander of a one-star command with over 6,000 soldiers in the western U.S.

As a commander, Hewitt learned some skills that have translated to his work as a commodity manager in the fenestration industry.

"I did a lot of logistical things, basically planning and procurement," he says. "A lot of what I did in the military is similar to what I do now. I try to get the right stuff to the right places at the right time, which is what my life was in the military. It's pretty much what I do on a daily basis at Milgard."

ABOUT MILGARD WINDOWS & DOORS

Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Owned by MI, Milgard operates plants in California, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.milgard.com.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

