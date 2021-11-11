Consulting Solutions Expands Its UKG Practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions (CSI), a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today the expansion of its UKG (formerly Kronos, Inc.) Consulting Practice with the hiring of Christine Hanna, who will serve as Practice Director and lead the continued buildout of the company's UKG service offerings and UKG-certified consultant teams.

CSI assists organizations that are looking to modernize and optimize their workforce management systems and processes, thereby capitalizing on their investment with UKG, a global leader in workforce management and human capital management solutions. CSI's consultants bring decades of experience specific to implementation of UKG Workforce Dimensions (WFD), UKG Workforce Central (WFC), and UKG Human Capital Management (HCM) product suites. CSI consultants stay current in workforce management best practices and focus on mitigating client risk by ensuring that the overall solution design supports regulatory compliance in all areas of U.S. and international labor laws, state and province-specific labor laws, county and municipal labor laws, as well as collective bargaining agreements.

CSI is a UKG Services Partner. Last month, CSI ranked in the top 10 of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.

As Practice Director, Hanna offers more than 18 years of IT consulting and workforce management advisory experience, including eight years as CEO of Workforce Transformation Group, a legacy Kronos Partner. Earlier, she was UKG Practice Director at Healthcare IT Leaders, and a Consulting Manager with the Hackett Group, specializing in UKG implementations.

"While our UKG Consulting Practice is well established, the demand for UKG technology talent continues to rise," said John Moschella, President of CSI. "We're excited to bring someone of Christine's caliber on board to help continue our momentum, manage relationships, and build an even more extensive community of UKG specialists to serve our current and future clients."

"CSI has assembled one of the most comprehensive and experienced teams of UKG specialists and UKG-certified consultants in the market. Our goal is to be the premier UKG Services Partner for both UKG and its customers," said Hanna. "In a crowded field of firms that recruit and place consultants to fill a job opening, our core values and unique culture compel us to invest heavily in a long-term quality of life for our consultants. This is important to us because it allows us to build long-lasting relationships with each other, which makes us better consultants. This deepens the level of trust from UKG, and from our customers. We know that it's important to UKG and to our mutual customers to be able to count on us to be here when they need us for years to come. I look forward to broadening our UKG team's reach within the UKG customer community, guiding them on delivering creative and exceptional solutions for UKG customers, and deepening our valuable partnership with UKG."

Tens of thousands of organizations and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use UKG solutions for their workforce management and human capital management needs.

CSI will host a happy hour during the UKG Works User Conference in Las Vegas. The event will be held on Tuesday, November 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Alibi in the Aria Casino. Registration link: http://evite.me/Pfd2smHw5a.

About Consulting Solutions (CSI)

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. CSI's key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP, Oracle & UKG). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. CSI was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranked at #7 on SIA's 2021 list of fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms. The company was also recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

678.644.4122

View original content:

SOURCE Consulting Solutions