Persefoni Expands Global Operations, Announces Anne Reaney as Co-Founder of Persefoni UK & Head of Sales, EMEA

LONDON and TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announced it is expanding its global presence into the UK. As part of the expansion, European business and sustainability leader Anne Reaney has been appointed Co-Founder of Persefoni UK & Head of Sales, EMEA.

Persefoni's expansion comes as the UK sets precedent in becoming the first G20 country to make it mandatory for Britain's largest businesses to disclose their climate-related risks and opportunities, in line with Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. As Co-Founder of Persefoni UK, Reaney will lead Persefoni's strategic growth across all go-to-market channels, including direct sales, solution development and partnerships, and will play a critical role in ensuring regional product development and customer success.

"On the heels of our historic $101M Series B funding round, we are tremendously proud to be taking the next step in our global expansion with the establishment of our UK team," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni. "Anne's deep expertise at the intersection of data, technology, and sustainable finance, along with her passion to make meaningful change, makes her a natural fit to spearhead this important journey to help build transparency and trust into organizations' decarbonization actions in the UK and EMEA."

Prior to joining Persefoni, Reaney led European sales for TruValue Labs, where she worked with some of the largest and leading financial institutions in Europe to help enhance ESG integration strategies. Prior to joining Truvalue Labs in 2018, she spent 12 years at hyper-growth financial services firm IHS Markit, where she most recently led Enterprise Data Management technology sales across the UK & Nordic regions, supporting clients on large-scale data management software installations to enhance front office performance, reporting and regulatory compliance. Reaney has also worked across numerous data and technology businesses, covering credit, private markets and fixed income.

"The industry's drive to understand and tackle carbon implications has never been more urgent," said Reaney. "We're at a critical juncture in how financial markets digest and act upon carbon-related data. I couldn't imagine better timing, or a more exciting opportunity, than to join Persefoni in their mission to empower the world's leading financial institutions to put climate management and analysis at the center of those decisions that will matter most."

About Persefoni

Persefoni is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degrees of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at https://persefoni.com.

