Brooks Automation Reports Results of Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021, Ended September 30, 2021, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Summary of GAAP Results

Results of continuing operations reflect the Life Sciences business. Due to the announced divestiture in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, results of the Semiconductor Automation business are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS.





Quarter Ended









Year Ended





Dollars in millions, except per share data

September 30,

September 30,









September 30,

September 30,









2021

2020

Change





2021

2020

Change

Revenue - Continuing Operations

$ 137

$ 108

27 %



$ 514

$ 389

32 % Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations

$ (0.30)

$ (0.01)

NM





$ (0.39)

$ (0.36)

9 % Total Diluted EPS

$ 0.29

$ 0.39

(25) %



$ 1.49

$ 0.88

69 %

Summary of Non-GAAP Results

The aggregate view of revenue and EPS is shown on a non-GAAP basis for investors to compare results to the performance reports provided in previous periods and to the Company's most recent guidance.













































Quarter Ended









Year Ended





Dollars in millions, except per share data

September 30,

September 30,









September 30,

September 30,









2021

2020

Change





2021

2020

Change

Revenue - Continuing Operations

$ 137

$ 108

27 %



$ 514

$ 389

32 % Revenue - Discontinued Operations

$ 205

$ 138

49 %



$ 680

$ 509

34 % Aggregate view of Revenue

$ 342

$ 246

39 %



$ 1,194

$ 897

33 %







































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations

$ 0.12

$ 0.09

32 %



$ 0.48

$ 0.02

NM % Non-GAAP Total Diluted EPS

$ 0.78

$ 0.47

67 %



$ 2.58

$ 1.26

105 %

On September 20, 2021 the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Semiconductor Automation business. In accordance with GAAP, sales and expenses directly related to that business must be removed from their applicable income statement caption for continuing operations and reported for all periods presented as net income from discontinued operations in the GAAP financial statements. For this transition quarter, we present the non-GAAP summary above to provide a view of the entire business including the Semiconductor Automation business for direct comparison to prior guidance and historical results.

Management Comments

"We ended the 2021 fiscal year with another strong quarter in what has been a truly transformational year for the company," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Life Sciences delivered another quarter of growth in excess of 20%, and we continue to see a long runway ahead. In addition, late in the quarter we announced the new name and brand of our life sciences business, Azenta. We are excited for the opportunity to launch into the marketplace under a single, unified life sciences brand."

Summary of GAAP Results

Revenue excludes the Semiconductor Automation revenue as a result of the pending sale of this business. Profits related to this business are included in discontinued operations.

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $137 million , up 27% year over year driven by strong growth in both Life Sciences Products and Services. Year-over-year organic growth was 24%.

Revenue from Life Science Products grew 38% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 20%.

Operating loss for the quarter was $21 million and gross margin was 48.3%. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $8 million related to the pending divestiture of the Semiconductor Automation business and $13 million of non-cash charges due to the retirement of tradenames related to the rebranding of the Life Sciences business. Non-operating expenses include $16 million of charges for the release of a tax indemnification asset, which is offset within tax expense with the reduction of tax liability.

Total diluted EPS of $0.29 includes $0.59 of diluted EPS from discontinued operations. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.30 per share, down $0.29 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by operating expenses related to the pending divestiture of the Semiconductor Automation business and the impact of the retirement of tradenames related to the rebranding of the Life Sciences business.

Full Year, Fiscal 2021

Revenue for fiscal 2021 was $514 million , an increase of 32% compared to fiscal 2020 driven by 54% growth in Life Science Products and 21% growth in Life Science Services. Excluding the effect of the exit of the RUCDR alliance in Q4 2020, Life Sciences Services grew 30%. Year-over-year organic growth was 33%.

Operating loss for fiscal 2021 was $31 million , a $6 million reduction in operating loss compared to fiscal 2020. Gross margin was 47.5%, a 320 basis point increase year-over-year.

Diluted EPS was $1.49 for the fiscal year, up 69% year-over-year driven by strong growth and operating leverage, partially offset by expenses in the period including $20 million due to the pending divestiture of the Semiconductor Automation business and $13 million due to the retirement of tradenames related to the rebranding of the Life Sciences business. Non-operating expenses include $16 million of charges for the release of a tax indemnification asset, which is offset within tax expense with the reduction of tax liability.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings for Continuing Operations

The Continuing Operations view shown on a non-GAAP basis provides investors additional performance information by excluding the impact of M&A costs, amortization, restructuring, purchase price accounting, and special charges or gains, such as impairment losses. This profile will be used in reporting future results and excludes the Semiconductor Automation business, which is now part of discontinued operations.

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.12 , up 32% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million , up 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 13% sequentially.

Operating income was $11 million , an increase of 48% year over year, and operating margin was 8.2%, up 120 basis points year over year driven by margin leverage in Life Science Products partially offset by increased costs in Life Sciences Services.

Gross margin of 49.7% was down 80 basis points year over year driven lower margins in the Life Sciences Services business related to higher materials and labor costs.

Full Year, Fiscal 2021

Diluted EPS for fiscal 2021 was $0.48 , compared to $0.02 in fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $86 million , up 205% from fiscal 2020.

Operating income was $47 million , compared to $0.3 million in fiscal 2020, and operating margin was 9.1%, up 910 basis points year over year driven by gross margin improvement in both segments as well as operating leverage.

Gross margin of 50.1% was up 360 basis points year over year driven by performance improvement of 290 basis points driven by improvement in both Products and Services as well as 70 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.

The non-GAAP tax rate was 20.3%.

Commentary on Non-GAAP Earnings in an Aggregate View with Semiconductor Automation Included

The aggregate view is shown on a non-GAAP basis for investors wishing to compare results to the performance reports provided in previous periods and to the Company's most recent guidance.

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Revenue in aggregate for the fourth quarter was $342 million , up 39% year over year. The Semiconductor Automation business generated revenue of $205 million , up 49% year over year and up 45% on an organic basis. Life Sciences generated revenue of $137 million , up 27% year over year and up 24% on an organic basis.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.78 in the quarter, an increase of 67% year over year.

Full Year, Fiscal 2021

Revenue in aggregate for fiscal 2021 was $1,194 million , up 33% year over year. The Semiconductor Automation business generated revenue of $680 million , up 34% year over year and up 31% on an organic basis. Life Sciences generated revenue of $514 million , up 32% year over year and up 33% on an organic basis.

Non-GAAP EPS was $2.58 for the full year, an increase of 105% year over year.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for First Quarter Fiscal 2022

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million and GAAP diluted loss per share for the first fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.06. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.12.

Brooks 2021 Investor Day Featuring Azenta Life Sciences

The Company will host a virtual investor day on November 16th from 9:00am to 12:00pm Eastern Time. The investor day will feature our Life Sciences business, the recently rebranded Azenta Life Sciences. Please visit our website at brooks.investorroom.com or click here to register.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its fourth quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-786-1918 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2907 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, and certainty and/or timing of completion of the pending sale of our Semiconductor Automation business to Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., and our ability to invest the expected cash proceeds from the sale. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Life Sciences business, to be operated under the new Azenta brand, provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners of its Semiconductor Automation business, which provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended



Year Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021

2020



2021

2020

Revenue





























Products



$ 48,745

$ 34,347



$ 181,036

$ 110,567

Services





88,194



73,899





332,667



277,970

Total revenue





136,939



108,246





513,703



388,537

Cost of revenue





























Products





25,118



19,363





96,678



44,243

Services





45,679



36,345





173,216



172,146

Total cost of revenue





70,797



55,708





269,894



216,389

Gross profit





66,142



52,538





243,809



172,148

Operating expenses





























Research and development





6,599



4,636





22,412



17,818

Selling, general and administrative





80,453



49,170





252,101



190,256

Restructuring charges





332



114





385



674

Total operating expenses





87,384



53,920





274,898



208,748

Operating loss





(21,242)



(1,382)





(31,089)



(36,600)

Interest income





129



(16)





632



849

Interest expense





(552)



(679)





(2,037)



(2,944)

Other expenses, net





(16,212)



(124)





(16,475)



(1,597)

Loss before income taxes





(37,877)



(2,201)





(48,969)



(40,292)

Income tax benefit





(15,480)



(1,620)





(20,100)



(13,930)

Loss from continuing operations



$ (22,397)

$ (581)



$ (28,869)

$ (26,362)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax





44,201



29,554





139,616



91,215

Net income



$ 21,804

$ 28,973



$ 110,747

$ 64,853

Basic net income per share:





























Loss from continuing operations



$ (0.30)

$ (0.01)



$ (0.39)

$ (0.36)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax





0.59



0.40





1.88



1.25

Basic net income per share



$ 0.29

$ 0.39



$ 1.49

$ 0.88

Diluted net income per share:





























Loss from continuing operations



$ (0.30)

$ (0.01)



$ (0.39)

$ (0.36)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax





0.59



0.40





1.88



1.24

Diluted net income per share



$ 0.29

$ 0.39



$ 1.49

$ 0.88

































Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:





























Basic





74,330



73,808





74,229



73,557

Diluted





74,532



74,004





74,455



73,850



































BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,427

$ 250,649 Marketable securities

81



51 Accounts receivable, net

119,877



94,791 Inventories

60,398



37,125 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,198



43,974 Current assets held for sale

311,385



222,863 Total current assets

777,366



649,453 Property, plant and equipment, net

130,719



88,735 Long-term marketable securities

3,598



3,101 Long-term deferred tax assets

10,043



3,976 Goodwill

469,356



453,177 Intangible assets, net

186,534



212,323 Other assets

58,068



49,782 Non-current assets held for sale

183,828



98,718 Total assets $ 1,819,512

$ 1,559,265 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ —

$ 827 Accounts payable

42,360



25,689 Deferred revenue

25,724



25,776 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

2,330



2,211 Accrued compensation and benefits

33,183



28,669 Accrued restructuring costs

304



122 Accrued income taxes payable

8,711



1,975 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

103,537



43,017 Current liabilities held for sale

128,939



82,832 Total current liabilities

345,088



211,118 Long-term debt

49,677



49,588 Long-term tax reserves

1,973



18,471 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

13,030



17,797 Long-term pension liabilities

705



895 Long-term operating lease liabilities

45,088



18,905 Other long-term liabilities

6,173



1,302 Non-current liabilities held for sale

32,444



27,575 Total liabilities

494,178



345,651 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,808,922 shares issued and 74,347,053 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020

878



873 Additional paid-in capital

1,976,112



1,942,850 Accumulated other comprehensive income

19,351



21,919 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(470,051)



(551,072) Total Brooks Automation, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,325,334



1,213,614 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

—



— Total stockholders' equity

1,325,334



1,213,614 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,819,512

$ 1,559,265

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Year Ended



September 30,



2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income $ 110,747

$ 64,853

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

65,333



65,496

Impairment of intangible assets

13,364



—

Stock-based compensation

27,456



16,317

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

225



233

Deferred income taxes

(17,265)



(5,407)

Other gains on disposals of assets

260



226

Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax

948



319

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

—



(91,500)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable

(69,643)



(18,755)

Inventories

(50,443)



(13,144)

Prepaid expenses and current assets

(15,968)



25,642

Accounts payable

30,967



792

Deferred revenue

(3,939)



(139)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

54



760

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

7,298



11,097

Accrued restructuring costs

124



(865)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities

50,339



(18,059)

Net cash provided by operating activities

149,857



37,866

Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(52,805)



(39,924)

Purchases of marketable securities

(151)



(10,894)

Sales of marketable securities

25



2,492

Maturities of marketable securities

96



42,328

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(95,514)



(15,744)

Settlement (issuance) of notes receivable

2,000



(1,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(146,349)



(22,742)

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of common stock

5,812



4,595

Principal payments on debt

(828)



(828)

Payments of finance leases

(1,164)



(1,277)

Common stock dividends paid

(29,726)



(29,513)

Net cash used in financing activities

(25,906)



(27,023)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

5,205



9,254

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(17,193)



(2,645)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

302,526



305,171

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 285,333

$ 302,526















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets











Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

227,427



250,649

Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale

45,000



45,000

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,145



3,567

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

5,761



3,310

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 285,333

$ 302,526



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For fiscal year 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (22,397)

$ (0.30)

$ (1,842)

$ (0.02)

$ (581)

$ (0.01) Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



9,515



0.13



9,570



0.13



8,833



0.12 Impairment of intangible assets



13,364



0.18



—



—



—



— Restructuring charges



332



0.00



—



—



114



0.00 Merger and acquisition costs



8,427



0.11



2,526



0.03



19



0.00 Rebranding and transformation costs



827



0.01



—



—



—



— Indemnification asset release



16,007



0.21



—



—



—



— Other adjustments



—



—



(83)



(0.00)



—



— Tax adjustments (1)



(10,345)



(0.14)



179



0.00



153



0.00 Tax effect of adjustments



(6,967)



(0.09)



(2,688)



(0.04)



(1,928)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,763

$ 0.12

$ 7,662

$ 0.10

$ 6,610

$ 0.09 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



44,201



0.59



41,009



0.55



29,554



0.40 Adjustments to discontinued operations:















—

















Amortization of intangible assets



436



0.01



1,178



0.02



736



0.01 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



211



0.00



140



0.00



—



— Tax effect of adjustments related to discontinued operations



4,362



0.06



3,482



0.05



(2,394)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from discontinued operations



49,210



0.66



45,809



0.61



27,896



0.38 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Brooks

$ 57,973

$ 0.78

$ 53,471

$ 0.72

$ 34,506

$ 0.47 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



5,138



0.07



4,344



0.06



2,654



0.04 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



4,367



0.06



3,692



0.05



2,256



0.03 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 13,130

$ 0.18

$ 11,354

$ 0.15

$ 8,866

$ 0.12





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,532



—



74,495



—



74,004





Year Ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020







per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (28,869)

$ (0.39)

$ (26,362)

$ (0.36) Adjustments:























Amortization of intangible assets



37,372



0.50



35,375



0.48 Restructuring related charges



—



—



301





Restructuring charges



385



0.01



674



0.01 Tariff adjustment



5,497



0.07



—



— Merger and acquisition costs



20,662



0.28



501



0.01 Impairment of intangible assets



13,364



0.18



—



— Rebranding and transformation costs



827



0.01



—



— Indemnification asset release



16,007



0.21



—



— Other adjustments



(83)



(0.00)



—



— Tax adjustments (1)



(11,919)



(0.16)



(863)



(0.01) Tax effect of adjustments



(17,314)



(0.23)



(8,451)



(0.11) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 35,929

$ 0.48

$ 1,175

$ 0.02 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



139,616



1.88



91,215



1.23 Adjustments to discontinued operations:























Amortization of intangible assets



2,297



0.03



2,908



0.04 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



351



0.00



—



— Tax effect of adjustments related to discontinued operations



13,570



0.18



(2,264)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from discontinued operations

$ 155,834

$ 2.09

$ 91,859

$ 1.23 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Brooks

$ 191,763

$ 2.58

$ 93,034

$ 1.25 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



20,051



0.27



10,506



0.14 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



17,043

$ 0.23



8,930



0.12 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 52,972

$ 0.71

$ 10,105

$ 0.14

























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,455



—



73,850





(1) Tax adjustments during the quarter ended and year ended September 30, 2021 include $2.0 million of excluded tax benefits related to valuation allowance reversals and $16.6 million of excluded tax benefits related to tax reserve reversals. The excluded benefits are offset by the exclusion of $4.1 million of withholding tax costs associated with foreign cash repatriation and $3.4 million of charges relating to the write-off of an intangible asset that offsets the tax reserve reversal. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the company realized a benefit of $1.5 million related to the timing differences in recognizing the tax benefit related to stock compensation windfall tax deductions. The benefit for US GAAP is recognized in the period of vesting but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. During the year ended September 30, 2020, the Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit of $0.5 million realized related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.









































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income

$ 21,804

$ 39,166

$ 28,973

$ 110,747

$ 64,853 Adjustments:





























Less: Income from discontinued operations



(44,201)



(41,009)



(29,554)



(139,616)



(91,215) Less: Interest income



(129)



(409)



16



(632)



(849) Add: Interest expense



552



477



679



2,037



2,944 Add: Income tax benefit



(15,480)



(760)



(1,620)



(20,100)



(13,930) Add: Depreciation



5,055



4,873



5,195



19,488



18,747 Add: Amortization of completed technology



1,873



2,173



2,077



8,073



8,099 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,642



7,396



6,756



29,299



27,276 (Loss) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ (22,884)

$ 11,907

$ 12,522

$ 9,296

$ 15,925



































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Loss) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ (22,884)

$ 11,907

$ 12,522

$ 9,296

$ 15,925 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



5,138



4,344



2,719



20,051



10,817 Add: Restructuring charges



332



—



114



385



674 Add: Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



301 Add: Merger and acquisition costs



8,427



2,526



19



20,662



502 Add: Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



5,497



— Impairment of intangible assets



13,364



—



—



13,364



— Rebranding and transformation costs



827



—



—



827



— Indemnification asset release



16,007



—



—



16,007



— Less: Other adjustments



—



(83)



—



(83)



— Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 21,211

$ 18,694

$ 15,374

$ 86,006

$ 28,219





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit

$ 66,142

48.3 %

$ 62,431

48.4 %

$ 52,538

48.5 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



1,873

1.4





2,173

1.7





2,077

1.9

Other adjustment



—

—





(83)

(0.1)





—

0.0

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 68,015

49.7 %

$ 64,521

50.0 %

$ 54,615

50.5 %





































































Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit

$ 243,809

47.5 %

$ 172,148

44.3 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



8,073

1.6





8,099

2.1

Restructuring related charges



—

—





301

0.1

Other adjustment



(83)

0.0













Tariff adjustment



5,497

1.1





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 257,296

50.1 %

$ 180,548

46.5 %

























































































































































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit

$ 25,329

47.7 %

$ 22,655

46.6 %

$ 16,701

43.2 %

$ 40,815

48.7 %

$ 39,772

49.4 %

$ 35,832

51.5 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



132

0.2





432

0.9





293

0.8





1,741

2.1





1,742

2.2





1,784

2.6

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





(83)

(0.1)





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 25,461

47.9 %

$ 23,087

47.5 %

$ 16,994

44.0 %

$ 42,556

50.8 %

$ 41,431

51.5 %

$ 37,616

54.0 %































































































































Brooks Life Sciences Products Brooks Life Sciences Services



Year Ended Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit

$ 92,566

46.4 %

$ 55,718

42.9 % $ 151,210

48.1 %

$ 116,428

45.0 % Adjustments:













































Amortization of completed technology



1,117

0.6





1,165

0.9



6,957

2.2





6,935

2.7

Restructuring related charges



—

—





—

—



—

—





301

0.1

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—



(83)

(0.0)





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—



5,497

1.8





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 93,683

46.9 %

$ 56,883

43.8 % $ 163,581

52.1 %

$ 123,664

47.8 %



























































































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit

$ 6,470

$ 4,629

$ 1,007

$ 2,602

$ 4,115

$ 4,932 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



132



432



293



1,741



1,742



1,784 Other adjustment



—



—



—



—



(83)



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 6,602

$ 5,061

$ 1,300

$ 4,343

$ 5,774

$ 6,716





















































































































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 9,072

$ 8,744

$ 5,939

$ (30,314)

$ (9,627)

$ (7,321)

$ (21,242)

$ (883)

$ (1,382) Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



1,873



2,174



2,077



—



—



—



1,873



2,174



2,077 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



7,642



7,396



6,756



7,642



7,396



6,756 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



332



—



114



332



—



114 Impairment of intangible assets



—



—



—



13,364



—



—



13,364



—



— Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



—



827



—



—



827



—



— Other adjustment



—



(83)



—



—



—



—



—



(83)



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



—



8,427



2,526



19



8,427



2,526



19 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 10,945

$ 10,835

$ 8,016

$ 278

$ 295

$ (432)

$ 11,223

$ 11,130

$ 7,584

























































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 21,977

$ (4,206)

$ 10,289

$ (4,376) Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



1,117



1,165



6,957



6,935 Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



301 Other adjustment



—



—



(83)



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



5,497



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 23,094

$ (3,041)

$ 22,660

$ 2,860

















































































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 32,266

$ (8,582)

$ (63,355)

$ (28,018)

$ (31,089)

$ (36,600) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



8,073



8,100



—



—



8,073



8,100 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



29,299



27,276



29,299



27,276 Restructuring charges



—



—



385



674



385



674 Restructuring related charges



—



301



—



—



—



301 Tariff adjustment



5,497



—



—



—



5,497



— Impairment of intangible assets



—









13,364









13,364



— Rebranding and transformation costs



—









827









827



— Other adjustment



(83)



—



—



—



(83)



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



20,662



501



20,662



501 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 45,753

$ (181)

$ 1,182

$ 433

$ 46,935

$ 252

