Brian Becker to Succeed Joe Adams as RSM US LLP Managing Partner & CEO on August 31, 2022

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Brian Becker will succeed Joe Adams as Managing Partner & CEO of the firm effective August 31, 2022.

The transition is the outcome of RSM's ongoing succession planning work as Adams prepares for retirement and a comprehensive selection process conducted by the RSM US LLP Board of Directors.

"RSM has a robust succession planning program, and the board followed a thorough process to select Brian as the firm's next Managing Partner & CEO," said Jerry Martin, Chair of the RSM US LLP Board of Directors. "He is an outstanding leader who has served as RSM's consulting leader and a member of the firm's combined leadership team since 2017, and he also brings solid experience as a member of our board from 2011 through 2015. We are confident Brian will continue to help our clients, our employees and our firm succeed, and we are grateful to Joe for his tremendous leadership and stewardship."

Becker currently serves as leader of RSM's consulting line of business, which has grown from $450 million to $1 billion during his tenure. During this time, he has also worked with teams across the firm to realign consulting to reflect the needs of our clients, build platforms to scale our service offerings and acquire new capabilities. Becker inspires his team to be enterprise leaders and has driven a collaborative and supportive culture.

Becker previously served as technology consulting leader and central region consulting leader, as well as serving a term on the RSM US LLP Board of Directors from 2011 through 2015. He began his career at RSM as an auditor before transferring to consulting to build the firm's technology infrastructure service line from scratch. Becker is a CPA and holds a degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He is also a graduate of RSM's executive strategy program at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

"I am thrilled to have been selected to serve as RSM's next Managing Partner & CEO," said Brian Becker, consulting leader and managing partner and CEO elect. "Joe has been a transformational leader for RSM, and we have a strong vision that will lead us through our 100th anniversary in 2026 and beyond. I look forward to advancing, evolving and supporting all the great work that is currently in process while simultaneously building on our competitive advantage."

Adams became Managing Partner & CEO of RSM in 2011. During his tenure, he worked with the board to successfully reunite RSM McGladrey and McGladrey & Pullen as one firm and has overseen more than 20 other acquisitions, the launch of the RSM global brand, the development of the firm's community giving platforms and the creation of its culture, diversity and inclusion program. At nearly $3 billion with over 14,000 people, RSM today is nearly three times the size it was when Adams took the helm in 2011. After August, Adams will remain with RSM in an advisory capacity and complete his term on the RSM International Board of Directors, which ends on March 31, 2023.

"It has been an honor to lead RSM for the last 10 years," said Joe Adams, Managing Partner & CEO of RSM US LLP. "I feel proud of all we have accomplished, and I am truly grateful to our outstanding clients, partners and employees who have made the firm so successful. I am confident they will be in great hands as Brian takes over leadership of RSM in the future."

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

