Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum To Help Position Multinationals To Comply With Evolving Domestic And Global Tax Requirements

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that its fall Tax Leadership Forum, Navigating the Future of Tax: Latest Developments and 2022 Outlook for Multinational Corporations, will take place virtually November 17-18. The conference will explore the many changes that multinational corporate tax departments will have to navigate, including greater collaboration among tax authorities, heightened public awareness of profit-shifting tactics, and increased global transparency in tax matters. Registration information and the agenda for the complimentary event are available at http://onb-tax.com/o8fl50GHnh9.

This is a can't-miss event for tax professionals to plan for the year ahead to seize opportunities and mitigate risk.

The two-day event will feature leading tax experts, government officials, and corporate tax leaders engaging in discussion around the timeliest and most pressing issues. Attendees will learn how to successfully lower their risk and remain compliant on a national and global scale. Speakers from across the globe will provide insights into and best practices regarding digital advertising taxes, foreign income tax for U.S companies, the OECD's historic deal on global taxes and its potential impact in the United States, and transfer pricing.

The forum features fireside chats with Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD's Director of the Centre for Tax Policy & Administration and Gaël Perraud, France's Director of International Taxation and European Affairs in the, Ministry of Economy and Finance. Panels include a discussion on potential changes to how U.S.-based companies are taxed on foreign earnings and profits and a look at the status of the OECD global tax deal and its impact on multinational corporations.

"The Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum is a can't-miss event for tax professionals looking to understand how prospective U.S. policies and new international agreements will affect how they do business in 2022," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We are excited to be able to have such a distinguished roster of speakers provide valuable insights on emerging issues to help attendees plan for the year ahead to seize opportunities and mitigate risk."

Additional featured speakers include:

Benjamin Angel , Director, Direct Taxation, European Commission

Itai Grinberg , Deputy Assistant Secretary, The Office of Tax Policy, U.S. Department of The Treasury

Rebecca Kysar , Counselor to the Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy, Office of Tax Policy, U.S. Department of The Treasury

Louise Weingrod , Vice President, Global Taxation, Johnson & Johnson

