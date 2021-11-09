WildBrain Spark Expands from YouTube to the Metaverse, Becoming the Exclusive Advertising Partner for Leading Roblox Publisher, Gamefam

Partnership gives brands an opportunity to reach kids and teens authentically through many of the most popular games on the Roblox platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Spark , the leading AVOD network on YouTube and YouTube Kids, is now the exclusive advertising partner of Gamefam, one of the top professional publishers on Roblox, with a game catalog including the popular titles Tower of Misery, Twilight Day Care and Car Dealership Tycoon. Through this partnership, WildBrain Spark and Gamefam are creating brand-safe, relevant and audience-appropriate experiences for brands, game developers and players on one of the world's most popular and fastest growing gaming platforms. Gamefam's titles have been visited more than 5.5 billion times and are played for an average of 150 million minutes every day.

Under the partnership, WildBrain Spark holds exclusive global rights to provide direct advertising services for the entire Gamefam network, with over 500 million visits every month and which features three of the top 10 games on the Roblox platform. The Gamefam network also includes WildBrain's own IP as it develops more game titles, such as the new Strawberry Shortcake game created by Gamefam as part of the recent relaunch of the beloved kids' brand.

"Our research shows that kids are influencing purchase decisions in today's household, providing key input on what parents are buying for their families," said Charles Gabriel, VP & Head of Advertising Sales, US at WildBrain Spark. "With the explosion in popularity of Roblox, advertisers now have a unique opportunity through WildBrain's partnership with Gamefam to deliver creative, authentic, and kid-safe brand opportunities in Roblox."

"With WildBrain Spark, we're bringing a new business model to the metaverse," said Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz. "We're heavily investing in game developers by putting professional brand advertising services around Roblox and introducing a transparent revenue share model. WildBrain Spark is already the number one advertising network for YouTube and YouTube Kids, and they can bring the same experience, advertiser relationships and technology infrastructure to the Roblox platform. With our massive and growing network of the metaverse's top creators and games, together with WildBrain Spark, we are ushering in an unprecedented opportunity for win-win-win engagement among developers, brands, and gamers in the metaverse.

Through this partnership WildBrain Spark is responsible for all ad inventory and ad formats on the Gamefam network, which targets a core age group of 6 to 17-year-olds. To begin, this inventory includes:

Native display: WildBrain Spark will work with Gamefam to take existing sponsor assets to create amazing Roblox art style units and uniquely native display options that fit organically within the game play.

Rewarded ads: Players can opt-in to engaging with a brand advertisement to receive a special reward that is valuable within the experience such as virtual currency or a collectible.

In-game integrations: Custom-built brand experiences within games that can include limited time only (LTO) events and challenges, as well as the ability for players to equip their avatar with branded items or costumes. Players can also morph their avatar into a character from a movie.

Promotional Games: Fully branded Roblox games meant to promote a specific marketing campaign, which can have built-in visit and engagement guarantees and be tailored to meet the brand advertiser's goals.

WildBrain Spark is one of the world's most popular premium kids' and family networks on AVOD and has partnerships with many of the biggest brands in the kids and family space, including Mattel, Hasbro, Crayola, P&G and Warnermedia, among others. The company provides an unparalleled platform for advertisers to drive audience engagement and amplification of brand messages. Its COPPA-compliant, data-powered tools inform advertising campaign planning, targeting and optimization.

Available across all major gaming devices, Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms for kids and teens. Every day, more than 42 million people come to Roblox to create adventures, play games, role play and socialize with their friends in an immersive, 3D environment. Roblox daily usage has nearly doubled in under two years. Gamefam has also grown rapidly on the Roblox platform to become the top professional developer and publisher of games in Roblox.

About WildBrain Spark

WildBrain Spark is an award-winning digital media company and one of the world's most popular premium kids' and family networks on AVOD. We offer a highly curated, brand-safe environment, where kids and families can enjoy broadcast-quality content, including Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Peanuts, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Degrassi, Fireman Sam, Spookiz, Polly Pocket and more. With more than 245 million subscribers on YouTube and YouTube Kids, we have over 220,000 videos under management, across more than 800 kids' channels. Our network generates billions of views per month and reaches 1-in-3 kids globally on YouTube every 90 days. WildBrain Spark provides a full service for IP owners looking to connect with global audiences through our expertise in the creation of original content, YouTube channel management and consumer-products synergies. Our advertising sales team provides brands and agencies access to our reserved network and bespoke ad solutions. Based in London, New York and Los Angeles, WildBrainSpark is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Visit us at wildbrain-spark.com.

About Gamefam

Gamefam is the leading professional publisher and developer of games on Roblox, the world's biggest metaverse platform with 190 million monthly active users. Gamefam's mission is to create amazing experiences for an amazing community and grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 500 million monthly visits comprising 83 million hours of engagement across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Car Dealership Tycoon, RoBeats!, Gym Tycoon, Little World, Polybattle, Hot Wheels Open World, and Eating Simulator. The Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. Visit us at gamefam.com.

WildBrain Spark is one of the leading kids and family networks on YouTube. (CNW Group/WildBrain Ltd.)

Gamefam is one of the top professional publishers on Roblox. Their titles have been visited more than 5.5 billion times and are played for an average of 150 million minutes every day. (CNW Group/WildBrain Ltd.)

