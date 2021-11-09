New Margaritaville Beach House Key West Now Accepting Reservations

KEY WEST, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Margaritaville Beach House Key West is now accepting reservations ahead of its official debut opening in less than two weeks, following an ongoing multi-million investment to bring the full Margaritaville experience to life along Key West's largest beach. Currently operating as the Barbary Beach House Key West, the rebranded and upgraded resort will feature popular family-friendly amenities, an expanded retail outlet, and Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill, a brand-new restaurant and bar concept. With seasonal offers including your 5th night free, bike rentals, and daily breakfast, guests can now book reservations online at MargaritavilleBeachHouseKeyWest.com for stays beginning November 15, 2021.

"Key West is the perfect location for our new Margaritaville destination, providing guests with a relaxing oasis to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back lifestyle," stated Jeremy DaSilva, General Manager. "We're excited to welcome travelers from around the world to experience the Margaritaville state of mind and the resort's superlative service and stellar offerings."

The resort sits oceanfront along Smathers Beach and offers 186 spacious suites, a lagoon-style pool, and lounging hammocks throughout the grounds. Exclusive amenities include poolside entertainment, daily refreshments, a 24-hour fitness center, kids' activities, lawn games, and easy access to beachfront fun. The resort also boasts indoor banquet space and outdoor gardens and courtyards, complete with a 1,500-square-foot event Tiki for smaller meetings, intimate weddings, and events.

The resort is located at 2001 S. Roosevelt Boulevard, just one mile from Key West International Airport, and provides complimentary shuttle service to the airport, Duval Street, and the Downtown Seaport Harbor.

For more information, visit MargaritavilleBeachHouseKeyWest.com. To make a reservation, call 866.237.5022.

