QIAGEN and GT Molecular collaborate to offer a complete "SARS-CoV-2 Variant Assay Panel" detection solution for the QIAcuity® Digital PCR Platform

NEW GT-Digital SARS-CoV-2 Variant Assay Panel for QIAcuity® Wastewater Surveillance Kit (Patent Pending) QIAGEN and GT Molecular collaborate to offer a complete "SARS-CoV-2 Variant Assay Panel" detection solution for the QIAcuity® Digital PCR Platform

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a leader in providing customizable, highly sensitive digital PCR and qPCR multiplex tests, has released its patent pending digital PCR Variants of Concern assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 variant levels in wastewater on the Qiagen QIAcuity® platform.

(PRNewsfoto/GT Molecular)

GT Molecular releases a complete "SARS-CoV-2 Variant Assay Panel" detection solution for the QIAGEN QIAcuity® Digital PCR Platform

In addition to GT Molecular's initial offering for the QIAcuity

®

that targets N1 and N2, the company has released a new panel for the SARS CoV-2

Variants of Concern

. The VOC kit targets 9 spike mutations and N1 which can be used to indicate the presence of 7 variants. Both assay kits have been optimized for use with the QIAGEN QIAcuity

®

platform, include all the necessary controls and are available immediately in the US and

Canada

followed by international availability.

The workflow leverages QIAGEN's sample-preparation expertise and its innovative QIAcuity® digital PCR system, which hosts GT Molecular's digital SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance Assay. The assay was developed to comply with the CDC guidelines for the United States National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS).

Three new offerings include:

GT-Digital SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance Assay for QIAcuity ® -Includes all necessary primers, probes and controls for detecting and normalizing SARS CoV-2 in wastewater. GT-Digital SARS-CoV-2 Variant Assay Panel for QIAcuity ® – The Patent Pending, All-in-one kit differentiates SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Delta+, Lambda and Mu) Wastewater Testing Service for SARS-CoV-2, variants of concern, and Influenza A/B – Rapid turnaround service for detection of pathogens from municipalities and wastewater treatment facilities across the US.

Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) of SARS-CoV-2 allows public authorities to collect data from broad areas of the population, including those not featured in public-health statistics because they lack access to healthcare or do not seek testing. Wastewater surveillance has the potential to reveal viral infection and mutational dynamics earlier than diagnostic testing. This near real-time information will allow public-health officials to take faster action in addressing SARS-CoV-2 surges.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests and services for the detection of cancer and harmful pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. GTM's technology is an easy-to-use solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid. The assays have been used in testing labs across the United States to accurately detect and monitor pathogen levels, providing high quality data for epidemiological studies and actionable policy decisions. www.gtmolecular.com

Contact: info@gtmolecular.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GT Molecular