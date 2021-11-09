Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors with Cancer Specialist During 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced today that it will host a webcast analyst and investor conference call with a cancer specialist and Nektar management on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST during the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The call will be hosted by Nektar management and will include, SITC author and presenter, Dr. Mehmet Altan, Assistant Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Alan Tan, Director of GU Medical Oncology and Assistant Professor in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy at Rush University Medical Center.

The event will follow the publication of the NKTR-255 poster (Abstract #957) on Friday morning. SITC is being held in Washington, D.C. and virtually from November 10 to November 14, 2021.

Analyst Call:

Date and Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST

Dial-in: 877-881-2183 (toll-free) or 970-315-0453 (enter access code 1769208)

Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aqdnveeb. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on Nektar's website: www.nektar.com.

Details of the presentations at SITC are as follows:

Nektar Poster Presentations at SITC

Abstract 957: "NKTR-255 Plus Cetuximab in Patients with Solid Tumors: Interim Safety and Efficacy Results from the Phase 1b Dose Escalation Study," Altan, M., et al.

Presenter: Dr. Mehmet Altan , MD Anderson Cancer Center

ePoster and live poster will be available on Friday, November 12 th , 2021, at 7:00 a.m. EST

Poster reception: Friday, November 12, 2021 , from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Additional Collaborator Presentations at SITC

Abstract 59: "Associations between KIR/KIR-ligand genotypes and clinical outcome for patients with advanced solid tumors receiving BEMPEG plus nivolumab combination therapy in the PIVOT-02 trial," Feils, AS., et al.

ePoster will be on display on the SITC 2021 virtual meeting platform on Friday, November 12, 2021 , at 7:00 a.m. EST

Abstract 596: "Combining Bempegaldesleukin (CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist) and NKTR-262 (TLR7/8 agonist) pairs local innate activation with systemic CD8+ T cell expansion to enhance anti-tumor immunity," Rolig, A., et al.

ePoster will be on display on the SITC 2021 virtual meeting platform on Friday, November 12, 2021 , at 7:00 a.m. EST

Dr. Mehmet Altan

Mehmet Altan, MD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Altan is one of the lead investigators in the phase 1/2, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of NKTR-255 in combination with cetuximab in patients with refractory 2nd and 3rd line metastatic colorectal cancer or metastatic head and neck cancer. His current research areas include identification of mechanisms for primary and secondary resistance to immunotherapies and predictive markers for immunotherapy toxicities. He also works on translational research projects for identification of spatiotemporal dynamics of the tumor microenvironment in response to immunotherapy to define potential therapeutic targets.

Dr. Alan Tan

Alan Tan, MD, is a Director of GU Medical Oncology and an Assistant Professor in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy at Rush University Medical Center. He specializes in kidney cancer, urothelial/bladder cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma. Dr. Tan has clinical research interest in designing and implementing clinical trials to test novel immunotherapies and targeted therapies in these cancers. He also leads the Rush University Precision Oncology and Genomics program. He is co-chair for the Hoosier Cancer Research Network (HCRN) Melanoma Working Group.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology and virology well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "design," "develop" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-255, and NKTR-262, as well as the availability of results and outcomes from clinical and preclinical studies of our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and NKTR-262 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and NKTR-262 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and NKTR-262 are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

Dan Budwick of 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com

973-271-6085

