HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 5.7% to RMB2,975.5 million (US$461.8 million), from RMB2,814.8 million for the same period of 2020.
- Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB524.4 million (US$81.4 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB253.0 million for the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.[1] was RMB180.0 million (US$27.9 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB361.2 million for the same period of 2020.
- Average mobile MAUs[2] of Huya Live in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 14.7% to 85.1 million, from 74.2 million in the same period of 2020.
- Total number of paying users[3] of Huya Live in the third quarter of 2021 reached 6.0 million, compared with 6.0 million in the same period of 2020.
"During the recent summer period, we saw robust growth in mobile users based on our comprehensive content offerings, strong operational capabilities and continued promotion efforts. Huya Live's average mobile MAUs reached 85.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7% and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 9.7%," said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "In light of the dynamic business environment, reinforcing our competitive advantages is pivotal to our continuing success. In this spirit, we will strive to promote new game launches, further enrich our content library, and advance product and service upgrades through innovation to meet diverse user demands as we continue to ensure a great user experience."
Ms. Ashley Xin Wu, Vice President of Finance of Huya, commented, "We continued our sustained growth pathway in the third quarter by achieving 5.7% year-over-year top-line growth. And, against the backdrop of an evolving landscape, we strengthened our investment in quality content and content creators to cement our leading market position. Going forward, we will remain dedicated to driving user growth, improving monetization and enhancing our ecosystem."
[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. before share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes. For more information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.
[3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 5.7% to RMB2,975.5 million (US$461.8 million), from RMB2,814.8 million for the same period of 2020.
Live streaming revenues decreased by 2.1% to RMB2,601.9 million (US$403.8 million) for the third quarter of 2021, from RMB2,657.2 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.
Advertising and other revenues increased by 137.1% to RMB373.7 million (US$58.0 million) for the third quarter of 2021, from RMB157.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily driven by the revenues from licensing of content.
Cost of revenues increased by 12.6% to RMB2,471.5 million (US$383.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB2,194.3 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs.
Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 16.3% to RMB2,123.6 million (US$329.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB1,826.7 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees in relation to certain broadcaster incentive programs, and the increase in spending on e-sports content and content creators.
Bandwidth costs decreased by 14.2% to RMB178.0 million (US$27.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB207.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management and continued technology enhancement efforts.
Gross profit decreased by 18.8% to RMB504.0 million (US$78.2 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB620.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increased cost of revenues driven by higher revenue sharing fees and content costs. Gross margin was 16.9 % for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 22.0% for the same period of 2020.
Research and development expenses increased by 12.9% to RMB206.2 million (US$32.0 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB182.7 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses increased by 59.5% to RMB229.4 million (US$35.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB143.8 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased marketing expenses to promote the Company's content, products, services and brand name, particularly including promotional activities for e-sports events and cooperation with various marketing channels during the summer vacations.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 32.6% to RMB80.1 million (US$12.4 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB118.7 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.
Operating income decreased by 62.7% to RMB83.1 million (US$12.9 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB222.9 million for the same period of 2020. Operating margin was 2.8% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 7.9% for the same period of 2020.
Interest and short-term investments income were RMB62.6 million (US$9.7 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB75.9 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to decreased interest rates.
Income tax expenses decreased by 19.9% to RMB40.6 million (US$6.3 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB50.7 million for the same period of 2020.
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes was RMB378.7 million (US$58.8 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB0.2 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the investment income related to a disposal of equity investment.
Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB524.4 million (US$81.4 million), compared with RMB253.0 million for the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the third quarter of 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes, was RMB180.0 million (US$27.9 million), compared with RMB361.2 million for the same period of 2020.
Diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB2.17 (US$0.34) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.05 for the same period of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.75 (US$0.12) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.50 for the same period of 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB11,119.6 million (US$1,725.7 million), compared with RMB10,738.2 million as of June 30, 2021, primarily due to a cash inflow from a disposal of equity investment.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 9, 2021).
For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4691866
After registration is complete, please dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 16, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-646-254-3697
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China:
+852-3051-2780
Replay Access Code:
4691866
About HUYA Inc.
HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes, which both may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,293,573
3,103,779
481,699
Restricted cash
164,889
2,741
425
Short-term deposits
5,974,790
7,006,098
1,087,329
Short-term investments
1,206,539
1,009,720
156,706
Accounts receivable, net
71,237
74,692
11,592
Amounts due from related parties, net
64,802
211,301
32,793
Prepayments and other current assets, net
495,108
934,951
145,102
Total current assets
11,270,938
12,343,282
1,915,646
Non-current assets
Deferred tax assets
48,313
26,451
4,105
Investments
467,206
582,213
90,358
Property and equipment, net
94,555
82,438
12,794
Intangible assets, net
62,796
90,717
14,079
Right-of-use assets, net
87,418
404,929
62,844
Prepayments and other non-current assets
379,461
150,542
23,364
Total non-current assets
1,139,749
1,337,290
207,544
Total assets
12,410,687
13,680,572
2,123,190
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
10,083
18,918
2,936
Advances from customers and deferred revenue
485,878
399,607
62,018
Income taxes payable
56,861
74,613
11,580
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
1,707,289
1,759,490
273,066
Amounts due to related parties
95,457
333,812
51,807
Lease liabilities due within one year
29,227
36,812
5,713
Total current liabilities
2,384,795
2,623,252
407,120
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
57,620
51,216
7,949
Deferred tax liabilities
13,350
4,597
713
Deferred revenue
178,144
145,174
22,531
Total non-current liabilities
249,114
200,987
31,193
Total liabilities
2,633,909
2,824,239
438,313
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Shareholders' equity
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
55
56
9
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
100
100
16
Additional paid-in capital
11,465,575
11,688,697
1,814,057
Statutory reserves
122,429
122,429
19,001
Accumulated deficit
(1,883,643)
(987,475)
(153,254)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
72,262
32,526
5,048
Total shareholders' equity
9,776,778
10,856,333
1,684,877
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,410,687
13,680,572
2,123,190
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,657,208
2,579,178
2,601,854
403,801
7,496,755
7,573,307
1,175,359
Advertising and others
157,632
383,197
373,692
57,996
427,277
969,398
150,448
Total net revenues
2,814,840
2,962,375
2,975,546
461,797
7,924,032
8,542,705
1,325,807
Cost of revenues(1)
(2,194,263)
(2,381,056)
(2,471,536)
(383,576)
(6,253,627)
(6,943,488)
(1,077,612)
Gross profit
620,577
581,319
504,010
78,221
1,670,405
1,599,217
248,195
Operating expenses(1)
Research and development expenses
(182,683)
(207,899)
(206,203)
(32,002)
(518,597)
(613,173)
(95,163)
Sales and marketing expenses
(143,846)
(167,045)
(229,404)
(35,603)
(364,902)
(541,034)
(83,967)
General and administrative expenses
(118,741)
(72,130)
(80,073)
(12,427)
(348,953)
(236,294)
(36,672)
Total operating expenses
(445,270)
(447,074)
(515,680)
(80,032)
(1,232,452)
(1,390,501)
(215,802)
Other income, net
47,613
47,643
94,804
14,713
99,650
218,415
33,897
Operating income
222,920
181,888
83,134
12,902
537,603
427,131
66,290
Interest and short-term investments income
75,919
57,729
62,561
9,709
239,373
185,420
28,777
Gain on fair value change of investments
-
3,593
40,568
6,296
2,160
44,161
6,854
Other non-operating expenses
-
-
-
-
(10,010)
-
-
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
4,677
722
(31)
(5)
2,277
(1,569)
(244)
Income before income tax expenses
303,516
243,932
186,232
28,902
771,403
655,143
101,677
Income tax expenses
(50,657)
(58,291)
(40,577)
(6,297)
(139,499)
(138,278)
(21,460)
Income before share of income (loss) in
252,859
185,641
145,655
22,605
631,904
516,865
80,217
Share of income (loss) in equity method
154
610
378,724
58,777
(907)
379,303
58,867
Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.
253,013
186,251
524,379
81,382
630,997
896,168
139,084
Net income attributable to ordinary
253,013
186,251
524,379
81,382
630,997
896,168
139,084
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income per ADS*
—Basic
1.10
0.78
2.20
0.34
2.82
3.77
0.58
—Diluted
1.05
0.77
2.17
0.34
2.65
3.71
0.58
Net income per ordinary share
—Basic
1.10
0.78
2.20
0.34
2.82
3.77
0.58
—Diluted
1.05
0.77
2.17
0.34
2.65
3.71
0.58
Weighted average number of ADS used in
—Basic
230,554,718
238,105,367
238,814,217
238,814,217
224,053,176
237,848,772
237,848,772
—Diluted
240,474,833
241,536,071
241,449,111
241,449,111
237,807,379
241,774,727
241,774,727
* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share
(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Month Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
17,352
12,969
11,883
1,844
47,939
41,473
6,437
Research and development expenses
42,552
32,226
34,720
5,388
114,070
103,687
16,092
Sales and marketing expenses
2,711
1,670
2,512
390
7,829
6,073
943
General and administrative expenses
45,549
20,636
21,714
3,370
156,383
67,474
10,472
HUYA INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Gross profit
620,577
581,319
504,010
78,221
1,670,405
1,599,217
248,195
Share-based compensation expenses allocated
17,352
12,969
11,883
1,844
47,939
41,473
6,437
Non-GAAP gross profit
637,929
594,288
515,893
80,065
1,718,344
1,640,690
254,632
Operating income
222,920
181,888
83,134
12,902
537,603
427,131
66,290
Share-based compensation expenses
108,164
67,501
70,829
10,992
326,221
218,707
33,944
Non-GAAP operating income
331,084
249,389
153,963
23,894
863,824
645,838
100,234
Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.
253,013
186,251
524,379
81,382
630,997
896,168
139,084
Gain on fair value change and disposal of e
-
(3,619)
(415,190)
(64,436)
(1,620)
(418,809)
(64,998)
Share-based compensation expenses
108,164
67,501
70,829
10,992
326,221
218,707
33,944
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.
361,177
250,133
180,018
27,938
955,598
696,066
108,030
Net income attributable to ordinary
253,013
186,251
524,379
81,382
630,997
896,168
139,084
Gain on fair value change and disposal of
equity investments, net of income taxes
-
(3,619)
(415,190)
(64,436)
(1,620)
(418,809)
(64,998)
Share-based compensation expenses
108,164
67,501
70,829
10,992
326,221
218,707
33,944
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
361,177
250,133
180,018
27,938
955,598
696,066
108,030
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share
—Basic
1.57
1.05
0.75
0.12
4.27
2.93
0.45
—Diluted
1.50
1.04
0.75
0.12
4.02
2.88
0.45
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
—Basic
1.57
1.05
0.75
0.12
4.27
2.93
0.45
—Diluted
1.50
1.04
0.75
0.12
4.02
2.88
0.45
Weighted average number of ADS used in
—Basic
230,554,718
238,105,367
238,814,217
238,814,217
224,053,176
237,848,772
237,848,772
—Diluted
240,474,833
241,536,071
241,449,111
241,449,111
237,807,379
241,774,727
241,774,727
