Haemonetics 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022, which ended October 2, 2021, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. EST on November 9, 2021. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512

Conference ID required for access: 3529538

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apntfy73

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and analytical tables and supplemental information that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, direct links to which are available below.

Direct link to 2Q FY22 Earnings Release:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/97dd4f39-ebc7-4f1c-9058-dc2e6305d3c3

Direct link to 2Q FY22 Analytical Tables and Supplemental Information:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/1f8f1f7d-24a0-46a4-8c34-20846dcc0a28

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications (781) 356-9763 (781) 356-9776 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

