Coleen Howard Joins Odgers Berndtson as a Partner in the Financial Services Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, the world's sixth largest global executive search firm, is pleased to announce Coleen Howard has joined the firm as a Partner in the Asset, Wealth & Alternative Investments sector of the firm's Financial Services Practice based in Boston.

An experienced financial services executive with a 20-year Wall Street career working for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon, and Fidelity Investments, Coleen joins Odgers Berndtson from State Street Global Advisors where she was Vice President of Talent Acquisition.

"We are delighted that Coleen has joined the firm," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. "Her deep background in asset and wealth management as well as her expertise in alternative investments will benefit Odgers Berndtson as we continue to grow our global financial services practice in the U.S. Coleen is uniquely positioned to recruit C-suite executives, senior leaders, and board members through her experience working for major Wall Street firms including her nearly five years with State Street Global Advisors leading their talent acquisition efforts and goals."

Coleen commented, "I am thrilled to join the Odgers Berndtson financial services executive search team, including Alex Thomson and Lisa DeConto in Boston, and to bringing my experience, as well as my knowledge of the changing needs of financial services companies as they seek to recruit and develop high-quality, diverse, and innovative leadership teams. It is a very exciting time to be joining such a distinctive global talent services platform with its extensive contacts and data."

Coleen currently serves on the Educational Committee of 100 Women in Finance which she has been a member of for more than seven years. She has a B.S. degree from Syracuse University.

