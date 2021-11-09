Cart.com Names Frank Parker as CFO

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com , the first end-to-end ecommerce services provider, today announced appointing finance industry veteran Frank Parker as its new CFO. With nearly two decades of experience driving growth and scale for top ecommerce, logistics, technology and services companies, Parker's expertise and experience will support Cart.com as it embarks on a new phase of rapid expansion.

Parker joins Cart.com from Managed Health Care Associates, one of the country's largest and most profitable alternative care services and technology providers, where he served as Executive Vice President of Finance. Previously, Parker served as CFO of Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes, managing a global team with responsibility for finance, pricing, loss prevention and other core functions. Parker oversaw multiple acquisitions and rapid organic revenue growth, with Ecommerce topline tripling in just 3 years to over $1B to become one of the largest ecommerce logistics solutions providers.

Parker's career has encompassed multiple roles driving growth and scale as well as optimizing capital structures and navigating capital markets. In addition to his previous roles with MHA and Global Ecommerce, he has extensive experience as an investment banker for JPMorgan providing debt and equity capital markets as well as M&A guidance. He also served as a corporate attorney at two of New York City's largest international law firms.

The new appointment comes as Cart.com builds on a recent $98 million Series B funding round, and a series of 7 major acquisitions, to expand its eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) platform. With 2,500 customers already using the Cart.com solution, Parker will be tasked with taking the company global over the next 6 to 9 months in preparation for going public within the next two years.

"I've been privileged to work with some of the world's biggest and best tech, logistics, and ecommerce operations, and I'm thrilled to now be joining the Cart.com family," Parker said. "The Cart.com team has already achieved extraordinary rapid growth as they've raised capital, completed key acquisitions, and built out a game-changing one-stop ecommerce solution. I'm looking forward to helping sustain and expand that growth as we prepare for the company's next chapter."

"Frank brings invaluable breadth of experience leading global teams across a wide range of sectors, coupled with the financial acumen and high-level leadership that Cart.com needs as we prepare for our next phase of growth," said Omair Tariq, Cart.com CEO. "We're committed to transforming the tech-enabled commerce space and giving merchants of all sizes the tools they need to achieve their potential. Adding Frank to the Cart.com team gives us the experience and talent we'll need to achieve that goal."

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the eCommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions including online store software; digital marketing, fulfillment, and financial services; customer service capabilities; and unified analytics across all areas of commerce and marketing performance. Cart.com allows brands of any size the opportunity to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE Cart.com