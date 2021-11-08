Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Five New Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hotels in Oregon New Properties to Open in Prime Pacific Northwest Markets

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) – the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries – announced today an agreement with developer Matt Braun of Braun Hospitality, LLC for five new Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotels in Oregon. These hotels join the approximately 300 Microtel hotels across the United States, and over 80 Microtel properties in the company's U.S. pipeline.

Microtel’s Moda prototype features a reimagined interior and exterior concept designed to further elevate the brand, reduce building costs, optimize efficiencies, and drive greater returns for developers

The agreement provides for new Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham properties in the exciting Oregon growth markets of Florence, Ashland, Salem, Bend and Hood River. Braun Hospitality, the hotels' ownership, will provide the development oversight and expertise for the planning, design, entitlement, and construction management of the five new properties.

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Ashland

Will offer 86 rooms in a popular four-season recreational and arts-centric destination nestled at the base of the Siskiyou and Cascade mountain ranges. Home to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland is a cultural hotspot with award-winning galleries, theaters, and restaurants.

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Florence

Located near Oregon's coastal playground of miles of beaches and rolling sand dunes and just one hour west of Eugene - Springfield , Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Florence will feature 81 rooms in this go-to getaway destination for rest, relaxation, and recreation.

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Salem

Set in Oregon's capital city, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Salem will feature 74 rooms in this city known for its vibrant downtown, museums, and historic sites, surrounded by green pastures and scenic vistas.

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hood River

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hood River will provide the perfect location for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. Guests of the 86-room hotel can enjoy nearby hiking, mountain biking, skiing, windsurfing, kite boarding and rafting, as well as an eclectic mix of downtown restaurants, bakeries, breweries, wineries, shops, and galleries.

Microtel Inn & Suites Bend

With both outdoor pursuits and pristine beauty, Bend, Ore. offers everything from award-winning restaurants to alpine sports and ancient lava tubes. Microtel Inn & Suites Bend will feature 86 rooms conveniently located for travelers visiting the city's art galleries, the High Desert Museum, or trekking the legendary Bend Ale Trail, the largest beer trail in the west.

These new Microtel properties will be designed using Microtel's Moda prototype that is the first of its kind in the economy select-service segment, with a reimagined interior and exterior concept designed to further elevate the brand, reduce building costs, optimize efficiencies, and drive greater returns for developers. The modern, value-engineered prototype provides approximately 70% revenue-producing square footage – one of the strongest in both the economy and midscale segments. The only 100 percent new construction brand in its segment, Microtel offers a scalable design, larger guestrooms, a sleeker architectural style, as well as efficient back-of-house operations to drive labor savings. In 2020, Microtel hotels delivered a powerful RevPAR Index of 107 percent.

"We are thrilled to announce these newest additions to the Microtel portfolio in prime locations across the coveted Pacific Northwest region," said Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Brand Leader and Vice President of Operations, Keri Putera. "The brand's stylish and contemporary design will offer an exceptional guest experience for both leisure and business travelers throughout Oregon, and our optimized prototype will provide tremendous value for the developers."

The Microtel brand continues to attract interest from developers that are looking to build and to sign new hotels. Interested developers can visit Wyndham's development website or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at development@wyndham.com.

About Microtel

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham® is an award-winning chain of more than 340 economy hotels located throughout North America, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Consistently over-delivering on both guest and owner expectations, Microtel is the only all new-construction hotel brand in the economy segment. Microtel prides itself on being an innovator, offering a midscale experience at an economy price with an array of complimentary amenities including free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. Other amenities available at most hotels include meeting and fitness centers, swimming pools and at all properties the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program. Travelers can join the program for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

